British star Katie Price attacked and robbed in Mpumalanga

British model and TV star, Katie Price, was attacked and robbed while travelling from Johannesburg to Swaziland on Thursday night.

Price was filming the second series of her TV show, My Crazy Life, when the incident occurred in Chrissiesmeer, Mpumalanga.

She was travelling in a convoy and her children, Princess and Junior, were with her.

Police confirmed the incident to TshisaLIVE and said several items were stolen.

"A British tourist was with her two children when they had to stop so one of the children could relieve themselves by the road. They were attacked by three men and items including cash, laptops and jewellery were taken."

British tabloid The Sun has quoted Price as fearing for her life: "We are lucky to be alive. It could have been much worse."

It's understood that one person was treated in hospital after he tried to intervene when the robbers attacked.

It's unclear whether the star will continue filming in South Africa, but TshisaLIVE understands she is still in the country at this stage.

The Mail Online reported that armed security guards have now been enlisted to protect Price and her children as they try to carry on filming.