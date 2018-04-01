Vuyo Dabula hints at US film role after killing it in cowboy flick
Fresh from playing a hunky cowboy in the upcoming local western Five Fingers for Marseilles, Vuyo Dabula has his eyes on a possible Hollywood role.
Gaddafi, uh, we mean Vuyo, told Gareth Cliff that he was chilling out at an international film festival (as one does) when he met a producer who had a rad idea to possibly use him in an film.
Vuyo: "I had a producer out of LA speak to me about a film that I might be suitable for, so, yeah..."
Us:
But hold your horses if you think we are losing Vuyo for good. Vuyo says it's still early days and he doesn't have an American agent just yet.
Vuyo told TshisaLIVE earlier this month that he was confident the cowboy flick will do as well here as it did overseas, where it was screened at several prestigious film festivals.
"The film is incredibly well written and brews slowly. It is unusual. So I think audiences will flock. What constitutes success is what they say about the production. Before the numbers, do people see it as something that can compete with international films? Then we have hit the mark."