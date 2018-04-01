TshisaLIVE

WATCH | 3 house gospel songs worth listening to this Easter

01 April 2018 - 10:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Professor has given Mzansi great house/kwaito songs with a gospel message.
Professor has given Mzansi great house/kwaito songs with a gospel message.
Image: Via Instagram

This (below) can still be you this Easter, even if you don't make it to church.

Look, we know this is the time you are supposed to be submitting to you mama's house rules and getting yourself to church. We also know that babalas, (and other factors like that unplanned reunion with your cousins) is real and may distract you from getting your praise on at church.

If you can't get your praise on at church, perhaps you could still get it on the dance floor. *lightbulb moment*

Instead of listening to gqom tracks with lyrics your mother will most likely question, you can resort to great house tracks with a gospel message.

Professor has experience in the field of bringing church to the party.

This may be the perfect time to give his song, Composed By Jesus Christ, a listen?  The title suggests he got some holy inspiration.

His song, Lento, is still one of the few dance songs that always make people feel like they are grooving and praising at the same time.

Have you heard people coming from a party and talking about how they feel like they've been to church?

Sometime it's songs like this that just makes one feel like: Hallelujah!

Candi Staton's Hallelujah Anyway issa jam!

Now this song is a classic! *sorry 2000s, you won't know this one*

This song has a summarised version of the message of Good Friday, which many pastors will tell you is at the very core of Christianity.

"Jesus died on the cross and paid the price for your sins..."

Can we get an Amen!?

Dennis Ferrer - Church Lady.

Fire collabo on the way? AKA & US artist Masego will be linking up

Any US artist will be lucky to be featured by AKA to be honest, he always does the things with the songs.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Thuso is joining Generations: Here's everything you need to know

Thuso is gunning for greatness with latest move.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

I know it isn't Babes' normal fee, says Tira on Mampintsha 'feud'

Tira still wants Babes
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Omunye plagiarism scandal: Angry Tira on the warpath, scraps royalty deal

Just as the dust had reportedly settled on the plagiarism claims around hit track, Omunye, the war is back on with Distruction Boyz backtracking from ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Glowing & happier than ever: Preggy Thembi celebrates her 41st birthday

Thembi celebrated her birthday and again proved that age has nothing on her.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Hol' up? Did Emtee just offer to pay R10k for a person to 'fight' him? TshisaLIVE
  2. Toes, sex and side-chicks: The confession that has everybody talking TshisaLIVE
  3. Halala! Caster Semenya graduates TshisaLIVE
  4. In case you miss the Good Friday sermon, here's a snippet from Pastor Mboro TshisaLIVE
  5. Lerato Kganyago and Luyanda Potwana's Twitter wedding was LIT TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Steve Smith leaves South Africa after ball-tampering scandal
Robert Mugabe speaks about his ousting
X