WATCH | 3 house gospel songs worth listening to this Easter

Look, we know this is the time you are supposed to be submitting to you mama's house rules and getting yourself to church. We also know that babalas, (and other factors like that unplanned reunion with your cousins) is real and may distract you from getting your praise on at church.

If you can't get your praise on at church, perhaps you could still get it on the dance floor. *lightbulb moment*

Instead of listening to gqom tracks with lyrics your mother will most likely question, you can resort to great house tracks with a gospel message.

Professor has experience in the field of bringing church to the party.

This may be the perfect time to give his song, Composed By Jesus Christ, a listen? The title suggests he got some holy inspiration.

His song, Lento, is still one of the few dance songs that always make people feel like they are grooving and praising at the same time.