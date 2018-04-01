Well, that's rude! 5 meanest body shaming things celebs have been told
Yoh! But social media can be wilder than a night out with the slay queens at Kong. Just when we think Twitter has control of the social media streets, a troll or two comes out the woodwork to ruin our day.
And celebs are often the ones first in line to get shot at.
From being dragged for their weight to being told they have phuza face, here are some of the meanest things celebs have been told.
Nasty C - Cockroach
He kills all his competition with his mad rhymes but that hasn't stopped Nasty C from being told he looks like a cockroach. His response? " Oh, you know roaches that look this good?"
Minnie Dlamini - Fat
Even Minnie admits that she has gained a little since getting married but the line of haters ready to tell her she was fat just kept getting longer.
Her response? She's okay with herself, thanks!
Zodwa - Donkey
"Even if they say i look like a donkey" #AfternoonExpress 😂😂Zodwa though— Arsie 👅🍒🍑 (@zeezoumolefe) March 7, 2018
Zodwa has been called all the names under the sun, with people saying she has the face of a man and even put her in the same WhatsApp group as a donkey. Nah, fam. Nah
Nakhane - Phuza face
The musician, actor and author faced the firing squad after his lead performance in Inxeba (The Wound) but long before that haters were hating hardcore on Nakhane's face- calling it a phuza face. He shrugged off the criticism and is now flourishing.
Ntando Duma - small butt
Ntando Duma is never one to mess around when the trolls come calling. So when one follower laughed at her "small" ass, she told responded with the spicy clapback: "It is and your nose is shaped like an underwear (G-string)".