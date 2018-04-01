Which Bible does Karabo Mogane know by heart?
For Karabo Mogane, he knows no other life than the one wherein Jesus is his lord and saviour.
As a PK he grew up in the church and when he was old enough to make up his own mind, he still choose the church and he explained why to TshisaLIVE.
"I believe wholeheartedly that we are who we are and we have all that we have because of God and without him we are nothing," he said.
Karabo went on to share some of his fondest memories around Easter time and that time his mom gave him "the look" because he kept making noise in church.
Does Easter and Good Friday mean the same thing for you?
Well, no they don't. I think Good Friday means more to me. It's about Jesus dying on the cross and being resurrected. That's what Good Friday symbolises for me, while Easter is a bit more commercialised.
What will you be doing this long weekend?
I'll be working, but I won't miss church and fellowshipping with my brethren. I will also be around my family.
Who is Jesus for you?
Jesus is everything to me. He's everything that I want him to be in my life. Jesus can be money, Jesus can be a car... basically anything that I need him to be and do in my life.
What was the Good Friday tradition at home?
There's always a conference at our church. We would go to three services a day from the Thursday before Good Friday to the Saturday, then one last one on Sunday.
Did you go to Sunday school as a child?
Yeah, I loved it. That's where my development, even in music, began. Everything that I am today, the singer and the just the man I've become, is from this foundation.
What did your parents/grandparent have to do to keep you quiet at church?
My mom would just give the "the look". There was never any words necessary.
*Every black mother has that look. The looks that says you 'Child! Don't test me'*
What is the one scripture in the bible you know by heart?
"Keep this Book of the Law always on your lips; meditate on it day and night, so that you may be careful to do everything written in it. Then you will be prosperous and successful."
Joshua 1:8