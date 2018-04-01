Which Bible does Karabo Mogane know by heart?

For Karabo Mogane, he knows no other life than the one wherein Jesus is his lord and saviour.

As a PK he grew up in the church and when he was old enough to make up his own mind, he still choose the church and he explained why to TshisaLIVE.

"I believe wholeheartedly that we are who we are and we have all that we have because of God and without him we are nothing," he said.

Karabo went on to share some of his fondest memories around Easter time and that time his mom gave him "the look" because he kept making noise in church.

Does Easter and Good Friday mean the same thing for you?

Well, no they don't. I think Good Friday means more to me. It's about Jesus dying on the cross and being resurrected. That's what Good Friday symbolises for me, while Easter is a bit more commercialised.

What will you be doing this long weekend?

I'll be working, but I won't miss church and fellowshipping with my brethren. I will also be around my family.

Who is Jesus for you?

Jesus is everything to me. He's everything that I want him to be in my life. Jesus can be money, Jesus can be a car... basically anything that I need him to be and do in my life.

What was the Good Friday tradition at home?

There's always a conference at our church. We would go to three services a day from the Thursday before Good Friday to the Saturday, then one last one on Sunday.