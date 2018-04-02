Guess who? | These celebs are young, famous and proudly Christian!
Can you guess who?
The entertainment industry is a lot of things, but accepting is not its strong suit and proud Christian celebrities know this.
While the lack of acceptance is not exclusive to only religion (there are also other issues like sexism, racism and homosexuality), celebs who have proudly declared their religious beliefs have often had to defend themselves.
Here's a list of celebs who make being Christian look easy.
Gugu Gumede plays Mamlambo, the church lovin' overly righteous woman on Uzalo. However, even though she's Christian in real life, she's not as uptight as her on-screen character.
Instead, she always advises her followers to do what makes them happy because that is what she's doing. She shared this sweet message on Valentine's Day about how God helped her find love.
"I'm extremely private and guarded, ergo, I don't regard my relationship status as anyone's business; but the Holy Spirit led me to share this with someone who might be on the same boat. I am single, and I have been single for 3 years. I decided to wait on God to lead me and prepare me to be the best wife to a deserving man some day. I sometimes suffer from extreme loneliness - especially when I see loved-up couples on Instagram. This is normal. I am, however, determined and sure of God's unwavering wisdom with what's best for me. I am my own Valentine. To whoever is alone - you're not alone. Don't allow peer pressure to stray you away from God's plan for your life ❤️."
Khaya Mthethwa is a PK who has revealed that in his own way he has rebelled a couple of times.
However, after "leaving the things of the world" Khaya went back home to become a pastor at his father's church. He's one of the coolest pastors we know and a great worship leader at that.
Watch him in action below:
Rorisang Thandekiso is a proud Christian and has never been shy about it. The presenter made headlines when she revealed that she was keeping her virginity until she's married.
She described herself as disciple and a proud Proverbs 31:25 woman, which reads:
"She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come."
Karabo Mogane actually began his career at his father's church. Yes, the 2015 Idols SA winner is also a PK and the last born born of eight children (and they can all sing).
Although he's released a love songs album, he always makes it clear that he's a Christian.
"Jesus is everything to me. We are who we are and we can have all we want to have because Jesus Christ died on the cross for us," Karabo told TshisaLIVE.