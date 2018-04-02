Guess who? | These celebs are young, famous and proudly Christian!

The entertainment industry is a lot of things, but accepting is not its strong suit and proud Christian celebrities know this.

While the lack of acceptance is not exclusive to only religion (there are also other issues like sexism, racism and homosexuality), celebs who have proudly declared their religious beliefs have often had to defend themselves.

Here's a list of celebs who make being Christian look easy.

Gugu Gumede plays Mamlambo, the church lovin' overly righteous woman on Uzalo. However, even though she's Christian in real life, she's not as uptight as her on-screen character.

Instead, she always advises her followers to do what makes them happy because that is what she's doing. She shared this sweet message on Valentine's Day about how God helped her find love.

"I'm extremely private and guarded, ergo, I don't regard my relationship status as anyone's business; but the Holy Spirit led me to share this with someone who might be on the same boat. I am single, and I have been single for 3 years. I decided to wait on God to lead me and prepare me to be the best wife to a deserving man some day. I sometimes suffer from extreme loneliness - especially when I see loved-up couples on Instagram. This is normal. I am, however, determined and sure of God's unwavering wisdom with what's best for me. I am my own Valentine. To whoever is alone - you're not alone. Don't allow peer pressure to stray you away from God's plan for your life ❤️."