'I wanted to go home'- Sbahle opens up about reality show exit

Sbahle may have been slaying it with her bikini body and #FitnessGoals on the reality show Tropika Island of Treasure, but she got to a point where she was feeling so low, she just wanted to pack it all up and head home.

The fitness bunny told Afternoon Express she was usually able to rely on her partner to lift up her spirits, but when they both became a little down, it was difficult to deal.

"We feed off each other's energy, usually when I am at my lowest, she is up and when I am up, she may be on her lowest. It just so happened that we were both down that day," she said about the challenge that saw her leave the show.

She said all she could think about was going home.

"I knew that my spirits were so low, I just wanted to go home. I really just wanted to go home "

Speaking to TshisaLIVE after her elimination, she said that her time on the show had taught her a lot, despite the difficulties.

"Fitness was probably my strongest point, while my partner was more of the thinker. It was mentally and emotionally draining but I don't think I would have got as far as I did if it wasn't for my fitness."