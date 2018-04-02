TshisaLIVE

WATCH | This new user-friendly vosho is just what Mzansi needs

02 April 2018 - 09:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Zodwa Wabantu is the queen of vosho but the new vosho is way cooler.
Image: Via Instagram

After numerous vosho accidents that threatened to see South African's quit dancing, we are happy to announce (in case you've missed the wave) that there's a new version of vosho and it's user friendly.

How?

Well, unlike the old vosho it doesn't require a lot of technique or complicated moves.

The other great news is almost anyone can do it and the risk of paralysis or death is very minimal.

• All you need is rhythm (and a head).

For example:

• You don't have to have your squat game or frog jump on lock, because going down is not compulsory.

• You don't have to be fit or a particular body shape to win with this style.

• It looks better when you're squad deep, so you don't have to do it by yourself #TeamWork

This is the new vosho!

#headvosho #djclizo #momentofsilience

A post shared by Moshabi desfresher monyela (@desfresher) on

This is the old vosho!

Now do you see what we mean?

This new vosho is life.

Thank you to whomever is responsible for its creation.

You have saved many South African lives!

