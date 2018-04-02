WATCH | This new user-friendly vosho is just what Mzansi needs
After numerous vosho accidents that threatened to see South African's quit dancing, we are happy to announce (in case you've missed the wave) that there's a new version of vosho and it's user friendly.
How?
Well, unlike the old vosho it doesn't require a lot of technique or complicated moves.
The other great news is almost anyone can do it and the risk of paralysis or death is very minimal.
• All you need is rhythm (and a head).
For example:
• You don't have to have your squat game or frog jump on lock, because going down is not compulsory.
• You don't have to be fit or a particular body shape to win with this style.
• It looks better when you're squad deep, so you don't have to do it by yourself #TeamWork
This is the new vosho!
This is the old vosho!
Guys please RT.— K U T L W A N O🍍 (@KutlwanoM_) March 23, 2018
I just wna know if this girl is Okay.
Vosho ain’t for everyone, you need to have medical aid and funeral cover for this one!
Can we have another safe dance pls!?
Thanks! pic.twitter.com/wWqvmQlSuS
She almost managed to do a Vosho dance 😔 😢 😭 😂 pic.twitter.com/Y1KMJNqJiC— Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) January 20, 2018
Now do you see what we mean?
This new vosho is life.
Thank you to whomever is responsible for its creation.
You have saved many South African lives!