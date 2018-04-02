WATCH| Eish! Here's why you should never vosho near water
02 April 2018 - 11:00
We aren't sure IF there is a rule book for how to vosho like a beast, but we think there should be a massive warning, in yellow highlighter, that you should never vosho next to open water.
A young wannabe Zodwa learnt that the hard way recently when a dance-off went horribly wrong.
Sis and a friend were showing off their best selves on a narrow strip of land when she landed head first in the water.
The video filled us with so many questions like:
Why is there weed in the video?
Were the girls high when they tried the trick?
Why was sis grinding on land as thin as some celebs hairlines?
Luckily a screenshot of her getting out the water allayed many fears.
Otherwise her death certificate would have read death by iVosho.