TshisaLIVE

What's in Zodwa's wardrobe? 5 outfits that left us shooketh!

02 April 2018 - 06:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Zodwa pushes the boundaries of fashion.
Zodwa pushes the boundaries of fashion.
Image: Via Zodwa's Instagram

From see-through numbers to thongs that had the internet comparing her to an elephant, Zodwa has given us the most when she dresses up for the cameras.

By now we all know that Zodwa couldn't care less what people think of her outfits and the star has proven it by debuting a number of racy numbers over the last year and a bit.

In a recent social media video she told haters that she was not about to argue with them because it's their "opinion mos".

Still, Zodwa knows that she is raising eyebrows and getting tongues wagging when she shows her assets in her revealing clothes.

In fact, here are just five outfits that have left us wondering if she needed us to donate fabric or she just left some bits of the cloth behind.

The original

Everyone has an OG outfit that brought them fame. For Skolopad it was the yellow dress. Kim K had, uh, nothing and Zodwa had this black number she wore to the Durban July.

Pink shreds

Zodwa's next trick was wearing something inspired by a waterfall or frill curtain.

Zodwa: I've always wondered what it would look like if you shredded a pink sticky note

Designer: Say no more, fam!

Strings attached

They always said that it would take meters of rope to tie her down, until Zodwa started wearing the rope as leg accessories for her outfits.

Naked Truth!!! Owabantu👭👬👫🎶🎶💃💃💃❤

A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram) on

The see-through square

We don't think this is what Zodwa had in mind when they told her she would paying for her outfit per square meter. It literally came out looking like a square of fabric. Luckily, she put on underwear to class it up a little.

Zodwa Wabantu😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀⚡💪👑❤

A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram) on

Party in the front, nothing at the back

Only Zodwa could pull off an outfit that looks perfectly normal from the front but show her butt in the back. One question: why?

Leg dance💃💃💃#Serope🍑🍑musicVideo💃💃@oskidoibelieve

A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram) on

Omunye plagiarism scandal: Angry Tira on the warpath, scraps royalty deal

Just as the dust had reportedly settled on the plagiarism claims around hit track, Omunye, the war is back on with Distruction Boyz backtracking from ...
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Glowing & happier than ever: Preggy Thembi celebrates her 41st birthday

Thembi celebrated her birthday and again proved that age has nothing on her.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Skolopad ditches the nudity & goes glam

She's swopped her revealing outfits for something a lot more sophisticated.
TshisaLIVE
7 days ago

Most read

  1. 6 big changes at Metro & Motsweding FM you need to know about TshisaLIVE
  2. Oh snap! Twitter thinks Maps is about to pop the question TshisaLIVE
  3. Here's how Omunye and the gwara gwara took over tinseltown TshisaLIVE
  4. Toes, sex and side-chicks: The confession that has everybody talking TshisaLIVE
  5. The Queen's Tebogo: I was told to avoid malls for my own protection TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Steve Smith leaves South Africa after ball-tampering scandal
Robert Mugabe speaks about his ousting
X