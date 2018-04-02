What's in Zodwa's wardrobe? 5 outfits that left us shooketh!

From see-through numbers to thongs that had the internet comparing her to an elephant, Zodwa has given us the most when she dresses up for the cameras.

By now we all know that Zodwa couldn't care less what people think of her outfits and the star has proven it by debuting a number of racy numbers over the last year and a bit.

In a recent social media video she told haters that she was not about to argue with them because it's their "opinion mos".

Still, Zodwa knows that she is raising eyebrows and getting tongues wagging when she shows her assets in her revealing clothes.

In fact, here are just five outfits that have left us wondering if she needed us to donate fabric or she just left some bits of the cloth behind.

The original

Everyone has an OG outfit that brought them fame. For Skolopad it was the yellow dress. Kim K had, uh, nothing and Zodwa had this black number she wore to the Durban July.