Cassper sends a hater back to his lane with stinging clapback

Cassper Nyovest has been dragged for everything under the sun on Twitter lately, but he's never short of stinging clapbacks.

In fact, it seems like the more hate Cassper gets, the spicier he's become.

On Monday afternoon, the rapper was minding his own business on Twitter when a troll came knocking on his door.

It all started after Cassper agreed with Cardi B's opinion about people just hating for the sake of hating.