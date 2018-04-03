Cassper sends a hater back to his lane with stinging clapback
Cassper Nyovest has been dragged for everything under the sun on Twitter lately, but he's never short of stinging clapbacks.
In fact, it seems like the more hate Cassper gets, the spicier he's become.
On Monday afternoon, the rapper was minding his own business on Twitter when a troll came knocking on his door.
It all started after Cassper agreed with Cardi B's opinion about people just hating for the sake of hating.
After a few minutes the Twitter follower told Cassper that people didn't love him for his music.
"Ur hustle & biz moves.....Yeah!! But not ur music."
Cassper obviously didn't take the comment lying down and hit back. Hard.
Y’all can spend your precious time tryna Figure it out but the Truth is, y’all don’t know what the fuck I’m doing , how the fuck I’m doing it and why the fuck it keeps working while y’all hope it fail each and every time. Am I lying ? https://t.co/3AF8PgzRyA— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) April 2, 2018