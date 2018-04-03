DJ Black Coffee responds to Israel backlash & adds fuel to the fire
DJ Black Coffee has come out to defend himself after thousands of social media users hauled him over the coals for his recent performance in Tel Aviv, Israel.
The world-renowned musician shared a video from his performance in the country telling followers that he "loved" Tel Aviv and that it was a sold out gig.
Thank you @the.tripping I Love you Telaviv ❤️— #PIECESOFME (@RealBlackCoffee) March 31, 2018
Now off to @AwakeningFestiv afternoon set and Venice at night.#Godsveryown #soldout pic.twitter.com/UO2rJDhCZ3
The tweet sparked widespread outrage amongst followers, who lambasted Black Coffee for turning a blind eye to the oppressive law in Israel and to the killings of Palestinians.
Followers accused Black Coffee of ignoring recent calls to boycott Israel by the BDS South Africa (a registered South African NPO and PBO).
They have imposed an academic and cultural boycott and called for all artists, academics, philosophers and cultural practitioners to refuse to participate in any activities, conferences, concerts, exhibitions or any other related field in the country which is being boycotted.
However, DJ Black Coffee stood firm in his "unpopular" decision and told naysayers where to get off.
Like everyone else I have rights and free will and no Black Coffee is not a political party...I work as an entertainer to feed my Family.— #PIECESOFME (@RealBlackCoffee) April 2, 2018
To sum it up....I'll take a bullet for my Family.
Politician or not, DJ Black Coffee's decision to perform in Israel has left a sour taste in his fans' mouths but he ain't about that life and said he's too busy trying to feed his family.
EFF member Floyd Shivambu also added his voice to the raging debate.
"South Africa’s isolation and the academic & cultural boycott are part of the reasons apartheid capitulated to the call for freedom. It is morally & politically insensitive for DJ Black Coffee to just go on partying in apartheid Israel, whilst it kills & oppresses innocent people," he said.
Floyd was supported by many others, who said Black Coffee was being "irresponsible" as a public figure.
Black Coffee is oscillating between arrogance and feigned innocence. It's actually pathetic that a grown person who has been so supported by people in this country, would choose to behave this way. Trash.— You Don't Even Watch Al Jazeera* 🐼 (@PearlPillay) April 1, 2018
I have been a fan of Black Coffee's music for years & years. His decision to play in Israel & then justify it by saying he needs to feed his family is an insult, more so now after Prime Minister Binyàmin Netanyahu has said African migrants are worse than terrorists.— Siphumelele Zondi (@SZondi) April 2, 2018
I wish Black Coffee had just apologised and moved on. This, like many controversies on here, would have blown over by next Monday.— Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) April 2, 2018
His response was unfortunate, gave fuel to this mess & could hurt his international brand. Now I see American outlets are picking up on the story
"You're only attacking Black Coffee cause he's famous"— the fearless self ✨ (@Msomifaya) April 2, 2018
Yeah, that's how hypervisibility, influence & platforms work.
"Playing a gig in Israel doesn't mean he's aligned with their politics"
He's complicit. Same way you lot hoo-ha about present day whites over Apartheid.