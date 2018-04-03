DJ Black Coffee responds to Israel backlash & adds fuel to the fire

The tweet sparked widespread outrage amongst followers, who lambasted Black Coffee for turning a blind eye to the oppressive law in Israel and to the killings of Palestinians.

Followers accused Black Coffee of ignoring recent calls to boycott Israel by the BDS South Africa (a registered South African NPO and PBO).

They have imposed an academic and cultural boycott and called for all artists, academics, philosophers and cultural practitioners to refuse to participate in any activities, conferences, concerts, exhibitions or any other related field in the country which is being boycotted.

However, DJ Black Coffee stood firm in his "unpopular" decision and told naysayers where to get off.