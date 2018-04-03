Going kaal & dancing for MC Hammer: Generation's Schelaine is #Goals

Schelaine Bennett has been around the acting block for a while now, but there are a few things you may not know about your fave.

Sis recently joined the cast of Generations: The Legacy as Zoe, the mother to an autistic child, and told TshisaLIVE that she was having the time of her life.

Giggling along as she spoke to us from the treadmill at gym, we decided to take our shot and ask the juicy questions we have always wanted to know from the star.

Your role on Generations is hectic! But surely it isn't you're most demanding?

The most demanding would have to be my role in Knapsekêrels. I played a victim of abuse and it was so emotionally draining. I still can't watch myself on the show because it takes me back to the dark space I was in.