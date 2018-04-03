TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: 'The Queen's poison scene was just dodgy fam'

03 April 2018 - 09:37 By Chrizelda Kekana
Zenande Mfenyana plays Goodness in The Queen and had to poison a man.
Image: Via Twitter/Mzansi Magic

The Mabuza's are known for their devious plans but last night's episode of The Queen which featured a witness being poisoned with rat poisoning was just hilarious and almost unbelievable.

One of TGOM's drivers got arrested with a load of drugs on his way to do a delivery. Despite all her efforts, TGOM failed to get him out before he could sell her out. So she sent her daughter, Goodness, to kill him.

Even though Goodness is just as devious as her mother, her best solution was to poison Kaizer and the weapon of choice was rat poison.

All was well, until Twitter saw how fast the poison worked. Fam, it was just too good to be true:

