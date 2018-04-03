IN MEMES: 'The Queen's poison scene was just dodgy fam'
The Mabuza's are known for their devious plans but last night's episode of The Queen which featured a witness being poisoned with rat poisoning was just hilarious and almost unbelievable.
One of TGOM's drivers got arrested with a load of drugs on his way to do a delivery. Despite all her efforts, TGOM failed to get him out before he could sell her out. So she sent her daughter, Goodness, to kill him.
Even though Goodness is just as devious as her mother, her best solution was to poison Kaizer and the weapon of choice was rat poison.
All was well, until Twitter saw how fast the poison worked. Fam, it was just too good to be true:
#TheQueenMzansi— Ongkarabile ❤ (@babble_badr) April 2, 2018
That poison wasn't even digested and Kaizer is already dying, ha.a pic.twitter.com/q9985frZC5
#TheQueenMzansi hmm...so rat poison is that quick, few seconds? pic.twitter.com/zhsFGHlGMh— #KumkaniSolomon💦 (@_magakwe_) April 2, 2018
The poison scene for a minute a thought maybe I'm watching auditions #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/CYY57tINgM— LOUIS CASTRO (@louispotties) April 2, 2018
But the speed of flushing poison out of Kaizer's system was faster than that of light itself. Look at how well he's looking now. He even got time to go fetch a gun? Yoh! Kuyasheshwa bafethu. Its #EasterThings neh #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/HUg6uLtgeT— Baba WaMaTwins ✌🏻 (@sjabulisodube) April 2, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi— Ongkarabile ❤ (@babble_badr) April 2, 2018
I can't take Kaizer seriously after that poison scene pic.twitter.com/44d97LEM5D
#TheQueenMzansi— Mashie. (@sego_maema) April 2, 2018
Lol that rat poison didn't even let him blink pic.twitter.com/Nk4xtImrFs
That poison works faster than time it takes for MTN to Rape My Data bundles #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/3wLDkBKEaf— Bekithemba Zulu🇿🇦 (@BekithembaZ) April 2, 2018
Why didn't y'all tell me that rat poison works so fast???? #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/00VzFJRtoG— SementhleeW💕 (@SementhleeW) April 2, 2018
Haaa. They pump poison out that quick?😂😂The sun hasn't even set.#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/AESfY0BPa7— R 🌹 (@_kingruuh) April 2, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi— 👑UNCLE_JOVIE👑 (@jovi_london) April 2, 2018
I want that poison, it works faster than Usain Bolt 100m record pic.twitter.com/xKT9V7kIYf
#TheQueenMzansi Kaizar saying : "hyi hyi hyi " 😂😂 kare he sounds like he is refusing the poison 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/G1GXHTpHkI— T-bang😄😅 (@T_TheRealiest) April 2, 2018
LMFAO #TheQueenMzansi writers— gdr (@MajestyKagiso) April 2, 2018
"Kaizer drinks poison, Kaizer dies. It is Easter, so Kaizer Rises Like Jesus" pic.twitter.com/BXHgMCqfHp