Naomi Campbell on Winnie Mandela: You were a woman of strength

Model Naomi Campbell has paid tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, calling her a woman of strength who endured much hardship and sacrifice.

Ma Winnie died on Sunday at a Johannesburg hospital with loved ones at her side.

It was confirmed the 81-year-old struggle stalwart had been in and out of hospital for much of the year.

The model was often in South Africa and shared a close relationship with Nelson Mandela, who she referred to as her "honorary grandfather.'

As the world continues to pay tribute to Madikizela-Mandela, Campbell thanked her for welcoming her into her family.

"I cherish the times I spent with you, embracing me in your family & home. You were Woman of strength that endured so much hardship and sacrifice. Without you we would not know anything about Tata and his 27 years. You will remain in my heart!! R.I.P WINNIE MANDELA"