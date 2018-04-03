TshisaLIVE

WATCH | That time Anele's singing tribute left Winnie in 7th heaven

Sis was singing her lungs out.

03 April 2018 - 11:01 By Kyle Zeeman
Anele Mdoda joined in singing a tribute to Winnie.
Anele Mdoda joined in singing a tribute to Winnie.
Image: Via Anele's Instagram

Winnie Mandela couldn't help but smile from ear to ear as an entire audience, including radio star Anele Mdoda, sang a struggle song in tribute to her at Marikana: The Musical just months before her death.

Winnie died at a Johannesburg hospital on Monday surrounded by loved ones. The 81-year-old stalwart had been in and out of hospital for much of 2018 after being admitted at the start of the year with a kidney infection. 

As the world continues to mourn the struggle hero's death, Anele uploaded a heartwarming video of herself standing alongside Winnie, singing to her.

In the video, Anele is heard giving it her all as she sings on top of her lungs and tries to remember the lyrics to the song about Winnie. .

Anele was heartbroken by Ma Winnie's death and in another post preached the gospel when said she thought Winnie was immortal.

"I don’t know why I thought she would live forever. I am glad that everyone has had a moment with her. Be it in passing or at length. She was that person. Time for everyone and now she finally has time for herself. Hamba ntliziyo yam...uye ezulwini."

A state funeral for Ma Winnie will be held on April 14.

Zodwa Wabantu thinks the industry is filled with witchcraft

*cues Drake's God's Plan*
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Going kaal & dancing for MC Hammer: Generation's Schelaine is #Goals

She even does her own stunts!
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

'I wanted to go home'- Sbahle opens up about reality show exit

Sis was totes over it
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Skolopad wants to work with Zodwa, but Zodwa only works for cash

Eish...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. British star Katie Price attacked and robbed in Mpumalanga TshisaLIVE
  2. 6 big changes at Metro & Motsweding FM you need to know about TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Meet the Zodwa pretenders blowing up in Gauteng TshisaLIVE
  4. Toes, sex and side-chicks: The confession that has everybody talking TshisaLIVE
  5. Well, that's rude! 5 meanest body shaming things celebs have been told TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘She was a champion of justice’ President Cyril Ramaphosa pays tribute to ...
Social media mourns the death of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
X