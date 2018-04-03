WATCH | That time Anele's singing tribute left Winnie in 7th heaven

Winnie Mandela couldn't help but smile from ear to ear as an entire audience, including radio star Anele Mdoda, sang a struggle song in tribute to her at Marikana: The Musical just months before her death.

Winnie died at a Johannesburg hospital on Monday surrounded by loved ones. The 81-year-old stalwart had been in and out of hospital for much of 2018 after being admitted at the start of the year with a kidney infection.

As the world continues to mourn the struggle hero's death, Anele uploaded a heartwarming video of herself standing alongside Winnie, singing to her.

In the video, Anele is heard giving it her all as she sings on top of her lungs and tries to remember the lyrics to the song about Winnie. .