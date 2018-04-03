WATCH | That time Anele's singing tribute left Winnie in 7th heaven
Sis was singing her lungs out.
Winnie Mandela couldn't help but smile from ear to ear as an entire audience, including radio star Anele Mdoda, sang a struggle song in tribute to her at Marikana: The Musical just months before her death.
Winnie died at a Johannesburg hospital on Monday surrounded by loved ones. The 81-year-old stalwart had been in and out of hospital for much of 2018 after being admitted at the start of the year with a kidney infection.
As the world continues to mourn the struggle hero's death, Anele uploaded a heartwarming video of herself standing alongside Winnie, singing to her.
In the video, Anele is heard giving it her all as she sings on top of her lungs and tries to remember the lyrics to the song about Winnie. .
Anele was heartbroken by Ma Winnie's death and in another post preached the gospel when said she thought Winnie was immortal.
"I don’t know why I thought she would live forever. I am glad that everyone has had a moment with her. Be it in passing or at length. She was that person. Time for everyone and now she finally has time for herself. Hamba ntliziyo yam...uye ezulwini."
A state funeral for Ma Winnie will be held on April 14.