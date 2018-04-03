Winnie on Nelson Mandela: Look at your grandfather, that's my type
A week before Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's death, her granddaughter jokingly spoke about a conversation she had with Ma Winnie about finding her a partner.
Zoleka Mandela, who refers to Ma Winnie as her "day one," said she told her gran that she wanted to find her a "boo thang so he can do the thangs that need to be done."
She said she asked her gran what her type is and Ma Winnie replied: "Darling, just look at your grandfather. That's my type."
Zoleka : Ma, it's time I found you a boo thang so he can do the thangs that need to be done! What is actually your type? My Day One (my grandmother) : Darling, just look at your grandfather. That's my type. 😂 Zoleka : Guuuurrrrlllll!!! 😉 **To all the Madiba, "Types," kindly submit your applications (as well as accompanying documents i.e., your economic aspects, title deeds, medical history, maybe even your will, proof of military training, political position and etc) ahead of My Day One's upcoming 82nd birthday, to improve your chances for an interview with me!** I'M ONLY KIDDING!!! 😂 P.S. I told her I would post our conversation on Instagram and she laughed! 😊
Ma Winnie met Nelson Mandela in 1957 and they were married a year later. She spent much of their marriage alone after he as arrested in 1963 and sentenced to life in prison for treason. He was eventually released in 1990. The couple divorced in 1996 after being married for 37 years.
It has been confirmed Ma Winnie will be given a state funeral on April 14.
President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the Soweta home of Ma Winnie on Monday night and called her the "mother of South Africa."
“Many of our people just cannot believe she has departed. They were still glowing in her continued presence and life‚ particularly after she seemed to have gotten over the health challenges that she was going through," he said.
Meanwhile, on Good Friday, Zoleka posted images of her gran at a church service in Soweto.
Zoleka said they had both forgotten how long church services were and had to stop on the way home to buy corn from the side of the road because they were both hungry.
I forgot how long the Good Friday service at church is, over 5hrs ... 🙈 My Day One and I left the service so hungry, we had to stop and buy roasted corn on the side of the road to eat on route to the house ... 😂 Time for our family lunch aka CHEAT DAY MEAL!!! 😜 #MyDayOne #MyGrandmother #Umakhulu #ZanyiweSnr #GoodFriday #EasterService #AhNobandla #MotherOfTheNation