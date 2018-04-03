Zodwa Wabantu thinks the industry is filled with witchcraft
Bad things. It's a lot of bad things that they wishin' and wishin' on me...
It's been almost a year since Zodwa burst into the spotlight (and stole it from some of your faves) and she's still convinced that the industry is filled with witchcraft, even if it isn't the muti type.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zodwa said she could talk about the things happen in the industry because even after being in it for some time, she's still an outsider, but by choice.
"When I say I am only after my money and not fame, people think I am shallow. But I made a decision to walk at my own pace on the other side of the yellow line and let the celebs stay in the fast lane. People and say a lot of bad things to each other. It's witchcraft really, if you think about it," Zodwa said.
The entertainer explained that even though it wasn't impossible for there to be people consulting witches and stuff like that to stay famous, she wasn't even talking about that.
She said the reason she stayed "isolated" was because she had been in the company of celebs who say bad things about people they claim to love or be friends with.
Zodwa said that for her, there was no greater evil than a person who smiled to your face and turned around spreading ill-wishes for you in the industry.
"Sometimes it’s not even about me. I know what they say about me but that isn't even a big deal. It’s the things they say about each other and about who deserves what and who did what. It always makes me happy I am not one of them in that way."
The queen of vosho said she was happy to trail a little bit behind them, capitalising on opportunities they wast,e while busy slashing each other's reputations.
"I get their leftovers. When they get bookings for R70k and they say it’s too little and they are worth more, I am available to step in because I'm not a celebrity. I will work for that cash and deserve it."
Sis has been preaching she's all about the guap, so all we can say is: Get it girl!