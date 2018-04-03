Zodwa Wabantu thinks the industry is filled with witchcraft

It's been almost a year since Zodwa burst into the spotlight (and stole it from some of your faves) and she's still convinced that the industry is filled with witchcraft, even if it isn't the muti type.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zodwa said she could talk about the things happen in the industry because even after being in it for some time, she's still an outsider, but by choice.

"When I say I am only after my money and not fame, people think I am shallow. But I made a decision to walk at my own pace on the other side of the yellow line and let the celebs stay in the fast lane. People and say a lot of bad things to each other. It's witchcraft really, if you think about it," Zodwa said.

The entertainer explained that even though it wasn't impossible for there to be people consulting witches and stuff like that to stay famous, she wasn't even talking about that.