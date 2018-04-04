TshisaLIVE

Guap politics | So who is actually worth more money in the industry?

Is Cassper Nyovest or AKA? Didn't another list say it's Black Coffee?

04 April 2018 - 09:55 By Chrizelda Kekana
AKA and Cassper are two of the most loved rappers in SA.
Image: Via Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

DJ Tira went and re-posted a list titled Top 8 richest in SA 2018, which is clearly fake but caused a stir on Twitter nonetheless.

While the stats were clearly made up by a bored tweep, that didn't stop the mentioned artists from engaging the list - even though they were mostly sarcastic about it.

Here's the list that caused the drama. LOL!  Tira even captioned the post Izinja zeGame.

The list was obvs dodgy because:

1. Black Coffee, who was dubbed the second most bankable artist in Africa, coming second to Akon by Forbes Africa last year, was only number five on the list.

Fam, we ain't that dumb, how much could possibly change in ten months?

While the net worth of some of the artists on the list is relatively unknown, we are quite sure Cassper's response was code for, "uhm, I actually have more money than that but y'all go ahead and flourish with your fake list."

AKA also joined in the convo. He laughed the list off and said he was flattered that someone thinks he's worth a whooping 155-million.

Well, it wouldn't be AKA if there was no hint of shade in his statement now would it?

So the Baddest rapper also asked Twitter why and where people would assume his net worth amounts to that much.

Twitter came through with the evidence. Well, kinda...

AKA then went all spiritual on the fake list, saying he'll speak his millions into existence.

But while we still here... Guys, can Steve Hofmeyr really be worth that much? Where are the Durban artists there? Has Mofaya really been doing the things? Wasn't Cassper's MTN deal worth a couple of millions?

This list has raised so many questions, we can only hope Twitter FBI will come to the rescue. Fake news is so exhausting!

