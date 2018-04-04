Guap politics | So who is actually worth more money in the industry?
Is Cassper Nyovest or AKA? Didn't another list say it's Black Coffee?
DJ Tira went and re-posted a list titled Top 8 richest in SA 2018, which is clearly fake but caused a stir on Twitter nonetheless.
While the stats were clearly made up by a bored tweep, that didn't stop the mentioned artists from engaging the list - even though they were mostly sarcastic about it.
Here's the list that caused the drama. LOL! Tira even captioned the post Izinja zeGame.
Top 8 🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀 #IzinjaZegame 💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵 pic.twitter.com/X6IiGVOjUI— Malume Bearings (@DJTira) April 3, 2018
The list was obvs dodgy because:
1. Black Coffee, who was dubbed the second most bankable artist in Africa, coming second to Akon by Forbes Africa last year, was only number five on the list.
Fam, we ain't that dumb, how much could possibly change in ten months?
While the net worth of some of the artists on the list is relatively unknown, we are quite sure Cassper's response was code for, "uhm, I actually have more money than that but y'all go ahead and flourish with your fake list."
Ai , me I don’t know anymore . I thought I was balling but people are coming through with the 200 million nje from nowhere so Ai. I’ll stay out of this one cause if we comment sithi we questioning the list then #KsazobaLit . Rather we keep quiet rona the broke ones wa bona Chomi? https://t.co/HTcmTtjNSd— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) April 3, 2018
AKA also joined in the convo. He laughed the list off and said he was flattered that someone thinks he's worth a whooping 155-million.
Well, it wouldn't be AKA if there was no hint of shade in his statement now would it?
Guys that list Tira posted is getting people in their feelings 😂😭😭😭 ... everyone knows that the people with the money are the ones who show it to us. Duh. 🙃— AKA (@akaworldwide) April 3, 2018
😂😂😂😂😂 Makoya 😂😂😂😂 ... you gonna cause trouble here ... https://t.co/FgYI1qWJi6— AKA (@akaworldwide) April 3, 2018
So the Baddest rapper also asked Twitter why and where people would assume his net worth amounts to that much.
Twitter came through with the evidence. Well, kinda...
AKA then went all spiritual on the fake list, saying he'll speak his millions into existence.
Well, I believe in speaking it into existence so yes ... I am worth 155 meter ... in fact, I got it in my pocket right now. Off to studio to finish this album! CHEERS!!! 💦🍉— AKA (@akaworldwide) April 3, 2018
But while we still here... Guys, can Steve Hofmeyr really be worth that much? Where are the Durban artists there? Has Mofaya really been doing the things? Wasn't Cassper's MTN deal worth a couple of millions?
This list has raised so many questions, we can only hope Twitter FBI will come to the rescue. Fake news is so exhausting!