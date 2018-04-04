TshisaLIVE

Halala! Joanne Joseph joins 702

04 April 2018 - 07:57 By Jessica Levitt
Joanne will be joining 702 from May 2.
Joanne will be joining 702 from May 2.
Image: Via Instagram

It has been confirmed that journalist and TV presenter Joanne Joseph will be joining 702 in May.

The station confirmed Joanne would be the new host of the afternoon of the drive show.

Halala.

Joanne, who has become a household face in South Africa, has over 20 years experience in the media industry.

“I look forward to being part of a team that strives for excellence everyday on the airwaves, and never shrinks from tackling the most challenging, controversial stories head-on," said Joanne in the statement released by 702.

"It's important to me that we infuse stories with the humanity they deserve and give a voice to the many who've traditionally struggled to be heard. On Afternoon Drive, we'll seek to tell those stories unflinchingly and empathetically, while holding those answerable to account,” she added.

Colleague Anele Mdoda  had a fan girl moment and posted a message about Joanne's arrival at the station.

"Welcome Jojo! 702 afternoons. We are all ears."

Most read

  1. British star Katie Price attacked and robbed in Mpumalanga TshisaLIVE
  2. Zoleka Mandela shares last photos of Winnie attending church in Soweto TshisaLIVE
  3. 'I wanted to go home'- Sbahle opens up about reality show exit TshisaLIVE
  4. SA mourns the death of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela TshisaLIVE
  5. 6 big changes at Metro & Motsweding FM you need to know about TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Theewaterskloof dam almost completely dry: Drone footage compares 2018 dam ...
Woman wounds three at YouTube HQ in California, kills herself
X