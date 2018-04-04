Halala! Joanne Joseph joins 702

Joanne, who has become a household face in South Africa, has over 20 years experience in the media industry.

“I look forward to being part of a team that strives for excellence everyday on the airwaves, and never shrinks from tackling the most challenging, controversial stories head-on," said Joanne in the statement released by 702.

"It's important to me that we infuse stories with the humanity they deserve and give a voice to the many who've traditionally struggled to be heard. On Afternoon Drive, we'll seek to tell those stories unflinchingly and empathetically, while holding those answerable to account,” she added.

Colleague Anele Mdoda had a fan girl moment and posted a message about Joanne's arrival at the station.

"Welcome Jojo! 702 afternoons. We are all ears."