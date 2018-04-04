TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | 'Karabo is the problem but he called Nyan Nyan?'

04 April 2018 - 08:56 By Chrizelda Kekana
Nyan'Nyan host Luyanda Potwana watched as two contestants confessed to each other that they had been cheating.
Image: Via Twitter

Even though Nyan Nyan is essentially about confessions, Twitter was shocked to realise that the confessions have become more and more outrageous by day, especially after Karabo confessed to using muti to find his woman.

Last night's episode was just packed with surprises. First the participant, Karabo, who called Luyanda Potwana and his team to help him get things off his chest was actually the problem.

Karabo revealed that he used muti to win his girlfriend's heart and that he was actually the serial cheater in the relationship. Uhm... awks.

Then when viewers finally met the woman in question, Thando, they were shocked that she seemed to be way older than her boyfriend. They were saddened further after Thando revealed she had a child to try and please Karabo, who was "neglecting" her.

The memes came flooding in:

Although their names suggested that they're from SA, their accent didn't quite sound right for Twitter.

But Twitter couldn't put their finger on it nor were they ready for how the pair looked when they stepped out, especially Thando.

