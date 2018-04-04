IN MEMES | 'Karabo is the problem but he called Nyan Nyan?'
Even though Nyan Nyan is essentially about confessions, Twitter was shocked to realise that the confessions have become more and more outrageous by day, especially after Karabo confessed to using muti to find his woman.
Last night's episode was just packed with surprises. First the participant, Karabo, who called Luyanda Potwana and his team to help him get things off his chest was actually the problem.
Karabo revealed that he used muti to win his girlfriend's heart and that he was actually the serial cheater in the relationship. Uhm... awks.
Then when viewers finally met the woman in question, Thando, they were shocked that she seemed to be way older than her boyfriend. They were saddened further after Thando revealed she had a child to try and please Karabo, who was "neglecting" her.
The memes came flooding in:
Aaah Karabo. He used muti to find ur lady? #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/Ix3XFFyVcz— Mac Maruapula 🇿🇦 (@MachdonaldM) April 3, 2018
People in relationships and going to prophets and using muthi on their partners #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/qA7mSJZcno— Mushavhi (@Raphaell_D) April 3, 2018
#NyanNyan should just be called Cheaters S. A /Mzansi pic.twitter.com/fiYXTXCJMA— B. (@B_Gana_) April 3, 2018
Although their names suggested that they're from SA, their accent didn't quite sound right for Twitter.
But Twitter couldn't put their finger on it nor were they ready for how the pair looked when they stepped out, especially Thando.
Thando is not what I expected #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/cx6G3HE04x— Koketso Leshika 🇿🇦 (@Cookie_Omalicha) April 3, 2018
We're here waiting for Karabo's gf then BOOM! Karabo's mom— Penelope Mthembu (@Penelope_M99) April 3, 2018
Damn Thando is old AF! #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/kWTBrSH9LY
Thando looks old enough to be Karabo's mother #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/JGnhqerLkZ— Mushavhi (@Raphaell_D) April 3, 2018
What is he expecting.... Thando is a Goth #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/bKbnINLXp3— Koketso Leshika 🇿🇦 (@Cookie_Omalicha) April 3, 2018
Haibo Karabo's accent #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/1ecOpUW3tf— Penny Namane (@penny_namane) April 3, 2018
Again , Karabo wrote to #NyanNyan yet he's the problem pic.twitter.com/4KPdtBrR4M— † (@_Thato_N) April 3, 2018
Hai u"Karabo# no "Thando" basemazweni stru #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/02fPkVDPWb— SA Child ® (@Nelly_Mokoena1) April 3, 2018
Guys it's simple, Karabo's name ke answer back home. He just made it easy for us to relate. Hape the accent says it all. Even Thando ke Love back home. #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/JlIkngaCLP— ♥♥ (@Rixmix_sa) April 3, 2018