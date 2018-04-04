IN MEMES | 'Karabo is the problem but he called Nyan Nyan?'

Even though Nyan Nyan is essentially about confessions, Twitter was shocked to realise that the confessions have become more and more outrageous by day, especially after Karabo confessed to using muti to find his woman.

Last night's episode was just packed with surprises. First the participant, Karabo, who called Luyanda Potwana and his team to help him get things off his chest was actually the problem.

Karabo revealed that he used muti to win his girlfriend's heart and that he was actually the serial cheater in the relationship. Uhm... awks.

Then when viewers finally met the woman in question, Thando, they were shocked that she seemed to be way older than her boyfriend. They were saddened further after Thando revealed she had a child to try and please Karabo, who was "neglecting" her.

The memes came flooding in: