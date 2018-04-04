Thando Thabethe shares special moment with Ma Winnie
On Monday afternoon it was confirmed that Winnie Madikizela-Mandela had died surrounded by loved ones at a Johannesburg hospital. The news for many people still seems surreal.
Actress and radio personality Thando Thabethe said her granny lives in the same street as Ma Winnie and as a child, she would try to catch a glimpse of the struggle icon and Nelson Mandela.
In a touching post on Instagram, Thando thanked Zoleka Mandela for sharing Ma Winnie with her.
She said she had met Winnie and was shocked that Ma Winnie even knew who she was. Thando said she was grateful to have had the chance to tell Ma Winnie how much she meant to her.
Read her touching post below.
I am not okay 😔😔 TODAY WAS DIFFICULT!!!... it’s in the last few weeks that @zolekamandela allowed me to share her granny ❤️❤️... it’s a gift I will FOREVER cherish. My granny lives in the same street as mama, and I went to a crèche literally NEXT door mama’s house. I remember peeking over to try spot her or tata... but a conversation with her is something that will resonate with me for all of my days. Firstly she said I look much smaller in real life!! You can only imagine my shock at the fact that WINNIE MANDELA knew who I was!!! ...the peeking toddler!! I asked her about “Winnie” the doccie and told her I had watched it on Netflix!! She ask d me what time it played and what they had said about her. I told her they reiterated her role in the struggle and how grateful we all were...especially as women, to have her as a leading example. She gave me a kiss on the lips and said that she was glad!! @zolekamandela assured me she had seen the doccie and told me to stop crying!!! Thank you for your heart, your grace and for sharing your granny with us!!! @zolekamandela I’m forever indebted to you for this captured moment ❤️🦅