Thando Thabethe shares special moment with Ma Winnie

On Monday afternoon it was confirmed that Winnie Madikizela-Mandela had died surrounded by loved ones at a Johannesburg hospital. The news for many people still seems surreal.

Actress and radio personality Thando Thabethe said her granny lives in the same street as Ma Winnie and as a child, she would try to catch a glimpse of the struggle icon and Nelson Mandela.

In a touching post on Instagram, Thando thanked Zoleka Mandela for sharing Ma Winnie with her.

She said she had met Winnie and was shocked that Ma Winnie even knew who she was. Thando said she was grateful to have had the chance to tell Ma Winnie how much she meant to her.

Read her touching post below.