A troll tries to blame Skolopad for 'provoking rape' & she ain't having it!

Skolopad will post nudes and talk sh*t whenever she feels like it because she says nobody can do or say anything to her.

Skolopad told TshisaLIVE that she was annoyed by a comment on her nudes' post that suggested she was "provoking" guys to rape her.

"There are a lot of things that people have said about me and have done to me. Where I am right now, I am not really concerned about that. I was raped while I was fully clothed, so clearly nakedness is not a factor. That is why I am not scared to embrace my nakedness, it was never the problem."