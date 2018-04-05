A troll tries to blame Skolopad for 'provoking rape' & she ain't having it!
Skolopad will post nudes and talk sh*t whenever she feels like it because she says nobody can do or say anything to her.
Skolopad told TshisaLIVE that she was annoyed by a comment on her nudes' post that suggested she was "provoking" guys to rape her.
"There are a lot of things that people have said about me and have done to me. Where I am right now, I am not really concerned about that. I was raped while I was fully clothed, so clearly nakedness is not a factor. That is why I am not scared to embrace my nakedness, it was never the problem."
A rare picture of Skolopad cover in material and she looks so damn good 🔥 #SAFTAs12 pic.twitter.com/ePqWDvoeFk— Beauty Queen in tears... (@Mx_Moosa) March 24, 2018
Shortly after Skolopad, who is also a professional nurse, was introduced to Mzansi, she revealed that she had been a victim of rape.
The musician said that it was one of the most horrifying experiences she's endured and that it had happened while she was fully clothed on her way back from work.
"People like to pretend that I have a problem That somehow the fact that I am confident and comfortable in my own skin is an issue. I know it's not and I also know that I can decide who or what I am and change my mind as often as I want. Just as I can put on a ball gown for a red carpet, I can also go there naked. If you have an issue with that, you are the one with the problem."
Skolopad has been engaging her fans to help her create dance moves for her upcoming single Chindachinda.
Even though she's yet to release it, it has been all over our timelines after she performed it over the Easter weekend.
Nice weekend in did 👏👏🙌🙌thank u pic.twitter.com/Sugw7Y8k3F— #Queen.Skolopad 👑🐢 (@queenskolopad) April 2, 2018
"I'm excited about this song. I think it will finally let people know I am an artist not just a famous face."
She also took to Twitter to clapback at a tweep who called her out for being "desperate for attention." Skolopad blatantly told him his love or hate meant nothing to her.
Like basically: whatever!