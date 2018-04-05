Black Panther dethrones Jurassic World & rakes in over R7.7-billion
This makes Black Panther the fourth-biggest-grossing movie of all time in North America.
Halala! Black Panther has broken yet another record and is on its way to claim its rightful spot at the very top.
Black Panther toppled Jurassic World to become the fourth-biggest-selling movie of all time in North America, according to Forbes.
The Marvel film has bagged over R7.7 -billion ($652.5-million) to take its position just below the all time classic Titanic.
If you still don't get the point of why Black Panther's record breaking streak is a big deal, we're here to break it down for you: Black people can make the impossible possible. #blacksuperheromagic
The film has been coming for all kinds of records since its release and has already bagged a couple including becoming the most tweeted about movie of all time, just recently.
Black Panther is a few millions shy of knocking Titanic, Avatar and Star Wars: The Force Awakens (currently number one) off their spots to become the highest grossing film of all time.