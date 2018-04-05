TshisaLIVE

Bryan Habana announces birth of second child

05 April 2018 - 13:24 By Karishma Thakurdin
Bryan and Janine Habana are excited about the birth of their second son.
Bryan and Janine Habana are excited about the birth of their second son.
Image: Via Instagram

Rugby player Bryan Habana and his wife, Janine, have welcomed another addition to their brood. 

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Bryan shared the exciting news and posted a picture of his newborn son's little hand resting on his chest. 

"Today was a good day. My heart is full and I again stand in awe." 

Bryan and Janine, who currently live in France, tied-the-knot in 2009 and have a four-year-old son named Timothy. 

The couple have not yet revealed their little guy's name. 

Last month a heavily pregnant Janine rocked the Laureus Sports Awards red carpet in Monaco in a cute frock. 

Tira 'not concerned' about Zodwa's wig snatching altercation

DJ Tira has responded to Zodwa's wig snatching incident.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

A troll tries to blame Skolopad for 'provoking rape' & she ain't having it!

Skolopad couldn't believe what she was reading from a troll on Twitter!
TshisaLIVE
1 hour ago

SAMRO to meet with government following 'copyright fraud' claims

SAMRO is about to change, says the organisation
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

ANC labels Black Coffee's Israel performance 'concerning'

Black Coffee's Israel performance is still hogging headlines.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Zoleka Mandela shares last photos of Winnie attending church in Soweto TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Trevor Noah explains Vicki Momberg racist incident TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Black Coffee responds to Israel backlash & adds fuel to the fire TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Zodwa fights with a fan & takes her wig after calling her a b**ch! TshisaLIVE
  5. Guap politics | So who is actually worth more money in the industry? TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

How it unfolded: Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data saga
Violent crime on Table Mountain: Is Cape Town’s iconic national park under ...
X