Bryan Habana announces birth of second child
Rugby player Bryan Habana and his wife, Janine, have welcomed another addition to their brood.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Bryan shared the exciting news and posted a picture of his newborn son's little hand resting on his chest.
"Today was a good day. My heart is full and I again stand in awe."
Bryan and Janine, who currently live in France, tied-the-knot in 2009 and have a four-year-old son named Timothy.
The couple have not yet revealed their little guy's name.
Last month a heavily pregnant Janine rocked the Laureus Sports Awards red carpet in Monaco in a cute frock.
We got to take the baby bump on the red carpet, hang out with some sporting royalty, kuier with some Saffas on the Cote D’Azur, get inspired by some amazing @laureussport sporting moments and hear @jjwatt’S incredible story of the power of sport and goodness of people!!! #Laureus18 #SneakersForGood PS @mmaponyane, we’re going to have to get an extension for your selfie arm 😂🤣