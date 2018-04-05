Bryan Habana announces birth of second child

Rugby player Bryan Habana and his wife, Janine, have welcomed another addition to their brood.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Bryan shared the exciting news and posted a picture of his newborn son's little hand resting on his chest.

"Today was a good day. My heart is full and I again stand in awe."

Bryan and Janine, who currently live in France, tied-the-knot in 2009 and have a four-year-old son named Timothy.

The couple have not yet revealed their little guy's name.