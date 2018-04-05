Musa Mseleku on why he didn't become a sangoma or prophet
When Musa Mseleku revealed that he was a spiritual healer, it left Twitter with many questions and Musa has come out to address them.
The polygamist, who revealed that he's had the gift for a long time, said he knew people would be skeptical because he was skeptical himself at the beginning.
Haybo Musa is a Healer now#Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/LgTszyVoou— Vovo79 (@Vovo791) February 22, 2018
"It's been over a decade that I've known that I have the gift of healing. But when I first found out, I didn't believe it. In fact, I refused to believe it."
Musa explained that it was a recurrent dream that eventually convinced him after many people had told him.
"I had a dream in which I saw all these people surrounding my mother on a sick bed. They were dressed in religious cloaks and I was watching from outside the circle. As they were praying they asked me, if I didn't want to join. I said no, but they told me if I prayed she would get better so I did and in that dream she was healed. In reality she had already died, but after that dream I knew I had a gift."
Mzansi met Musa and his four wives through their reality show Uthando Nes'thembu which has since become a hit on television.
The wealthy businessman said nothing in his life was going right at the time when he denied his gift.
However, Musa said he was never interested in being a sangoma or a prophet.
"Coincidentally, as I was battling with accepting, my cousin was already at a traditional initiation school and I was helping him financially. But I was advised not to do the same and I wasn't ready to do the same. I also didn't want be a prophet all of a sudden. For me, I wanted to keep it as pure as possible."
Unlike the Twitter suspicions that Musa would use his gift for financial gain, the polygamist has emphasised that all he wants to do is help people and he won't charge them because the gift is not his but God's.
"I choose not to go to a traditional initiation school because after I accepted that I am gifted I wanted it to remain as pure as possible. So I don't use muti. I lay hands and pray although sometimes I have to also respect the cultural requirements in that situation. I don't limit God and I've realised that he uses different methods to heal people. There are plenty of examples in the bible and culture is an element he allowed creation to have because he knew it would help."
Well, that's a relief!