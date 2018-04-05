TshisaLIVE

Musa Mseleku on why he didn't become a sangoma or prophet

05 April 2018 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Polygamist Musa Mseleku is also a spiritual leader.
Polygamist Musa Mseleku is also a spiritual leader.
Image: Via Instagram

When Musa Mseleku revealed that he was a spiritual healer, it left Twitter with many questions and Musa has come out to address them.

The polygamist, who revealed that he's had the gift for a long time, said he knew people would be skeptical because he was skeptical himself at the beginning.

"It's been over a decade that I've known that I have the gift of healing. But when I first found out, I didn't believe it. In fact, I refused to believe it."

Musa explained that it was a recurrent dream that eventually convinced him after many people had told him.

"I had a dream in which I saw all these people surrounding my mother on a sick bed. They were dressed in religious cloaks and I was watching from outside the circle. As they were praying they asked me, if I didn't want to join. I said no, but they told me if I prayed she would get better so I did and in that dream she was healed. In reality she had already died, but after that dream I knew I had a gift."

Mzansi met Musa and his four wives through their reality show Uthando Nes'thembu which has since become a hit on television.

The wealthy businessman said nothing in his life was going right at the time when he denied his gift. 

However, Musa said he was never interested in being a sangoma or a prophet.

"Coincidentally, as I was battling with accepting, my cousin was already at a traditional initiation school and I was helping him financially. But I was advised not to do the same and I wasn't ready to do the same. I also didn't want be a prophet all of a sudden. For me, I wanted to keep it as pure as possible."

Unlike the Twitter suspicions that Musa would use his gift for financial gain, the polygamist has emphasised that all he wants to do is help people and he won't charge them because the gift is not his but God's.

"I choose not to go to a traditional initiation school because after I accepted that I am gifted I wanted it to remain as pure as possible. So I don't use muti. I lay hands and pray although sometimes I have to also respect the cultural requirements in that situation. I don't limit God and I've realised that he uses different methods to heal people. There are plenty of examples in the bible and culture is an element he allowed creation to have because he knew it would help."

Well, that's a relief!

ANC labels Black Coffee's Israel performance 'concerning'

Black Coffee's Israel performance is still hogging headlines.
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

It's Skolopad in her birthday suit. Again!

Skolopad does it again!
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Emtee: Yes, I am a ghost writer

Hold up! So some of your faves songs could have been written by Emtee?
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

SAfm staff still unclear about their future, SABC insists nothing untoward

Staff members at SAfm have told TshisaLIVE that they are still unclear about their future at the station as new contracts have yet to be signed. The ...
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Hold up! Y'all just called the Twitter army to deal with The Queen's Tebogo?

Can someone please just call Tebogo's mother to come sort him out?
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Zoleka Mandela shares last photos of Winnie attending church in Soweto TshisaLIVE
  2. DJ Black Coffee responds to Israel backlash & adds fuel to the fire TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Zodwa fights with a fan & takes her wig after calling her a b**ch! TshisaLIVE
  4. Mel Bala on Zwai divorce: I don't want to spend a lifetime fighting TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa Wabantu thinks the industry is filled with witchcraft TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Theewaterskloof dam almost completely dry: Drone footage compares 2018 dam ...
Woman wounds three at YouTube HQ in California, kills herself
X