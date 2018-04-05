Musa Mseleku on why he didn't become a sangoma or prophet

The wealthy businessman said nothing in his life was going right at the time when he denied his gift.

However, Musa said he was never interested in being a sangoma or a prophet.

"Coincidentally, as I was battling with accepting, my cousin was already at a traditional initiation school and I was helping him financially. But I was advised not to do the same and I wasn't ready to do the same. I also didn't want be a prophet all of a sudden. For me, I wanted to keep it as pure as possible."

Unlike the Twitter suspicions that Musa would use his gift for financial gain, the polygamist has emphasised that all he wants to do is help people and he won't charge them because the gift is not his but God's.

"I choose not to go to a traditional initiation school because after I accepted that I am gifted I wanted it to remain as pure as possible. So I don't use muti. I lay hands and pray although sometimes I have to also respect the cultural requirements in that situation. I don't limit God and I've realised that he uses different methods to heal people. There are plenty of examples in the bible and culture is an element he allowed creation to have because he knew it would help."

Well, that's a relief!