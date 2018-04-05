Ntsiki Mazwai to drag Somizi on TV! Oh yeah, we're here for that
Yoooooh, but Comedy Central is doing that damn thaaang.
It was on Thursday confirmed that Ntsiki Mazwai would be joining the panel of peeps chosen to drag Somizi on the Comedy Central Roast.
Ntsiki, who will be joined by Schalk Bezuidenhout to form part of The Roasting Squad, will get the chance to say, well, whatever the hell she damn well likes.
“I was offered a platform to drag and diss Somizi. I have always wanted to address that blonde weave he wore on the music reality show he judges. RUDE,” said Ntsiki.
The show will be aired on May 7 on DStv channel 122.