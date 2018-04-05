TshisaLIVE

Ntsiki Mazwai to drag Somizi on TV! Oh yeah, we're here for that

05 April 2018 - 07:43 By Jessica Levitt
Somizi Mhlongo will get a beating from the Comedy Central roast battle.
Somizi Mhlongo will get a beating from the Comedy Central roast battle.
Image: Via Instagram

Yoooooh, but Comedy Central is doing that damn thaaang.

It was on Thursday confirmed that Ntsiki Mazwai would be joining the panel of peeps chosen to drag Somizi on the Comedy Central Roast.

Ntsiki, who will be joined by Schalk Bezuidenhout to form part of The Roasting Squad, will get the chance to say, well, whatever the hell she damn well likes.

“I was offered a platform to drag and diss Somizi. I have always wanted to address that blonde weave he wore on the music reality show he judges. RUDE,” said Ntsiki.

The show will be aired on May 7 on DStv channel 122.

Most read

  1. Zoleka Mandela shares last photos of Winnie attending church in Soweto TshisaLIVE
  2. DJ Black Coffee responds to Israel backlash & adds fuel to the fire TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Zodwa fights with a fan & takes her wig after calling her a b**ch! TshisaLIVE
  4. Mel Bala on Zwai divorce: I don't want to spend a lifetime fighting TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa Wabantu thinks the industry is filled with witchcraft TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Theewaterskloof dam almost completely dry: Drone footage compares 2018 dam ...
Woman wounds three at YouTube HQ in California, kills herself
X