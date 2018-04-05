TshisaLIVE

Twitter reacts to famous funeral artist's drawing of Ma Winnie: Who's that?

05 April 2018 - 10:05 By Chrizelda Kekana
Popular celebrity funeral artist Lebani Sirenje didn't get Twitter's approval on his drawing of Mama Winnie.
Image: Via Penwell Dlamini

Lebani Sirenje has made a name for himself as the artist who pays tribute to late celebrities and prominent figures through his canvas, but his latest attempt has been met with harsh feedback from social media.

The artist showed up at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's Soweto home to pay his respects to the late freedom fighter. 

Ma Winnie died on Monday at Milpark Hospital after being in and out of hospital since the start of the year with a longterm illness.  

Lebani has done portraits of former president Nelson Mandela‚ Albertina Sisulu‚ gospel stars Lundi Tyamara and Sfiso Ncwane‚ to mention a few.

However, his depiction of Ma Winnie left a lot to be desired on social media.

Hundreds of people filled the social media platform with comments about how the painting did not do justice to Ma Winnie and that it his depiction was disappointing. 

