Uyang'thanda Na? | Nhlanhla's trip back to the friendzone was painful to watch

05 April 2018 - 09:11 By Chrizelda Kekana
Moshe Ndiki is having an amazing year so far and he slayed as host of Uyang'thanda Na?
Image: Via Instagram

If you want to talk about closing with a bang then last night's episode of Uyang’thanda Na? featuring participants Lesego and Nhlanhla was just everything and more.

There's no doubt that the season two finale of the reality show will stick in viewers' minds until a new season arrives.

Nhlanhla and Lesego, both gay men and friends, were nothing but superstars on the last episode of the dating reality show.

Nhlanhla asked the show to help him confess his undying love for Lesego but erm... it just wasn't meant to be.

The way Lesego curved Nhlanhla will go down in history as one of the most savage rejections witnessed by Twitter.

Twitter was in love with both Nhlanhla and Lesego who made for very entertaining content. The pair seemed to make the host, Moshe, seem like he's not a flamboyant gay man.

Twitter had never seen Moshe, being overshadowed by contestants before but they loved it. 

However, out of all the episodes of Uyang'thanda Na? that have aired, Twitter is certain that they have never seen a more "hurtful" curve.

The way Lesego almost had everyone going, including Nhlanhla, with that "I love you" prelude... fam even we were touched when he ended it with "as a friend".

Ishuu!

