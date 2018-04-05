Uyang'thanda Na? | Nhlanhla's trip back to the friendzone was painful to watch
If you want to talk about closing with a bang then last night's episode of Uyang’thanda Na? featuring participants Lesego and Nhlanhla was just everything and more.
There's no doubt that the season two finale of the reality show will stick in viewers' minds until a new season arrives.
Nhlanhla and Lesego, both gay men and friends, were nothing but superstars on the last episode of the dating reality show.
Nhlanhla asked the show to help him confess his undying love for Lesego but erm... it just wasn't meant to be.
The way Lesego curved Nhlanhla will go down in history as one of the most savage rejections witnessed by Twitter.
When you already popped champagne, said mini hallelujahs and doing the Vosho in your heart and mind then...😭😭😭#Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/gLjP2Ksz36— UNsigned|RayHarvest® (@Ray_Harvest) April 4, 2018
Twitter was in love with both Nhlanhla and Lesego who made for very entertaining content. The pair seemed to make the host, Moshe, seem like he's not a flamboyant gay man.
Twitter had never seen Moshe, being overshadowed by contestants before but they loved it.
Jonga, I've been waiting for this #UyangthandaNa episode since last week pic.twitter.com/He7lK0zmW7— RaisedInAfrica (@paballo_patsa) April 4, 2018
These guys make Moshe look straight yaz #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/UBERaIXZMg— Phumz Madonsela (@shudabeenJane) April 4, 2018
#Uyangthandana....— Honey🍯glazed👅 (@HabibaPortia94) April 4, 2018
These 2 made me question Moshe's sexuality... what if Moshe is Straight? pic.twitter.com/73qgy5uEPC
I'm learning the Gay Spectrum today.🙆— ®J. (@Joey_MakG) April 4, 2018
There's being gay (Moshe)
And being Gay Gay (Nhlanhla)
And being full blown Gay Gay Gay Gay (Lesego)...
Learn.😂 #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/FMzXbOSwNy
However, out of all the episodes of Uyang'thanda Na? that have aired, Twitter is certain that they have never seen a more "hurtful" curve.
The way Lesego almost had everyone going, including Nhlanhla, with that "I love you" prelude... fam even we were touched when he ended it with "as a friend".
Ishuu!
#UyangthandaNa the way his face changed when he was told " I love you as a friend" pic.twitter.com/gXAvXlODwH— hajira (@hajj_mar) April 4, 2018
I love you so much ...................as a friend 😭😂😂😂😂😂😂😭💔 Im unable to can #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/OlH4Sgss2h— ☇Kwazi Mdlalose ☇ (@Taurus_Stxr) April 4, 2018
TF??!— Lorraine (@dee_neolauraine) April 4, 2018
Lesego is Savage..that Curve!!😂😂😭😭#UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/uBQ3Gw1IH9
#uyangithandana— ♫☀̤$BuDa_G€Ng3☀̤♫® (@RealSbu_Genge) April 4, 2018
after they said "As a friend" baphuma ubu pantsula pic.twitter.com/kjRITRwyKp