Uyang'thanda Na? | Nhlanhla's trip back to the friendzone was painful to watch

If you want to talk about closing with a bang then last night's episode of Uyang’thanda Na? featuring participants Lesego and Nhlanhla was just everything and more.

There's no doubt that the season two finale of the reality show will stick in viewers' minds until a new season arrives.

Nhlanhla and Lesego, both gay men and friends, were nothing but superstars on the last episode of the dating reality show.

Nhlanhla asked the show to help him confess his undying love for Lesego but erm... it just wasn't meant to be.

The way Lesego curved Nhlanhla will go down in history as one of the most savage rejections witnessed by Twitter.