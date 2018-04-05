WATCH | Jay Z opens up about his mom coming out as lesbian: I cried

Musician Jay-Z has opened up about the moment his mom came out to him as lesbian, saying he was happy that she was free.

David Letterman interviewed the star on his Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

Jay-Z said he knew his mom was gay, but they only recently discussed it.

"Imagine having to live your life for someone else and you think you're protecting your kids. I really cried. That's a real story, I cried because I was so happy she was free," he said.