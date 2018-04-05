WATCH | Jay Z opens up about his mom coming out as lesbian: I cried
Musician Jay-Z has opened up about the moment his mom came out to him as lesbian, saying he was happy that she was free.
David Letterman interviewed the star on his Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.
Jay-Z said he knew his mom was gay, but they only recently discussed it.
"Imagine having to live your life for someone else and you think you're protecting your kids. I really cried. That's a real story, I cried because I was so happy she was free," he said.
His mother, Gloria Carter, features on his album 4.44 on the track, Smile. He said he wrote the song the day after she came out to him.
"Mama had four kids, but she's a lesbian/ Had to pretend so long that she's a thespian/ Had to hide in the closet, so she medicate / Society shame and the pain was too much to take," he raps.
Watch the full music video here:
