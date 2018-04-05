TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Jay Z opens up about his mom coming out as lesbian: I cried

05 April 2018 - 07:00 By Jessica Levitt
Jay-Z performs on stage during his 4:44 Tour at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto.
Image: Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Musician Jay-Z has opened up about the moment his mom came out to him as lesbian, saying he was happy that she was free.

David Letterman interviewed the star on his Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. 

Jay-Z said he knew his mom was gay, but they only recently discussed it.

"Imagine having to live your life for someone else and you think you're protecting your kids. I really cried. That's a real story, I cried because I was so happy she was free," he said.

His mother, Gloria Carter, features on his album 4.44 on the track, Smile. He said he wrote the song the day after she came out to him. 

"Mama had four kids, but she's a lesbian/ Had to pretend so long that she's a thespian/ Had to hide in the closet, so she medicate / Society shame and the pain was too much to take," he raps. 

Watch the full music video here:

Watch Smile From JAY-Z’s new album, 4:44 Streaming now on TIDAL - https://JAY-Z.co/444 Follow JAY-Z: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JayZ Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_c_ Directed by MILES JAY Music video by JAY-Z performing Smile. (C) 2017 S. Carter Enterprises, LLC. Marketed by Roc Nation & Distributed by Roc Nation/UMG Recordings, Inc. http://vevo.ly/x9EbbL

