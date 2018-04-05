TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Kgomotso Christopher gets candid about local films & losing out on that Safta

05 April 2018 - 09:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Kgomotso Christopher believes all SA films deserve a chance.
Actress Kgomotso Christopher is passionate about supporting the local entertainment industry and believes that local talent should be supported, even if its not great. 

Kgomotso recently appeared on Trending SA where she opened up about her love for the arts. 

And, even though she has a deep love for entertaining people, she said that its not a career path she would easily let her children follow. 

"Ai no. Kids can choose what they want to do in life but this is where I put my foot down, and its ironic because I am an artist but it is such a treacherous journey and its a very treacherous industry." 

Kgomotso said she would do what her parents did and instill the importance of education in her children and encourage them to acquire another skill that is unique. 

When asked if we should watch all South African films whether they're good or not, Kgomotso didn't mince her words. 

"Absolutely because we watch a lot of crazy, terrible movies from America without judgement so why not do it in South Africa."  

The actress also revealed that she would love to go back to theatre in the near future, as it is her first love. 

Here's the rest of the interview: (Skip to 45:10) 

Join Pabi Moloi, Nina Hastie, Kuli Roberts and The Doc; Musa Mthombeni live as they tackle some of the biggest trending topics on social media. Special guest: Kgomotso Christopher

