Black Panther to be shown in Saudi Arabia, breaking 35-year cinema ban

06 April 2018 - 08:28 By Jessica Levitt
Wakanda warriors Dora Milaje during a battle scene in Black Panther.
Image: Via Marvel YouTube/ Black Panther trailer

Black Panther is all about breaking records and this time the flick is bringing film to Saudi Arabia, destroying a 35-year cinema ban.

Italia Film, Disney's Middle East distribution partner, has confirmed it will be releasing the Marvel flick in a Riyadh movie house on April 18.

This will make it the first screening of a film in a movie theatre since the early 1980s. A removal of the ban was announced in December by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salam and Black Panther will be getting the first chance to be screened.

The Riyadh movie house has more than 600 seats, an orchestra and balcony levels. At least 40 more cinemas are expected to be built in Saudi by 2030.

They just keep winning, ne!

#WakandaForever

