'I am not a grandfather' - Menzi Ngubane clears the air

He wants to get some things off his chest

06 April 2018 - 10:38 By Kyle Zeeman
Menzi Ngubane is not leaving TV screens anytime soon.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Menzi Ngubane has rubbished rumours that he is a grandfather, saying that a young girl who gave birth, reported to be his daughter, is not his child.

Menzi told Move that fake news accounts of him being a grandfather had upset his family.

"I don't know about this whole mess. Me and the mother (his former wife, Lerato Sedibe) of the girl in the clip parted ways a long time ago."

He said that he was happy in his relationship with his new wife, despite the usual ups -and-downs of married life.

He said he was looking forward to being on screens some more as the character of Judas Ngwenya on Isibaya. Which means more Menzi on our TV box.

"I've signed on for another season. I was meant to be there for one season but now I am starting my third season. That means my bosses are happy with what I am doing. I'm also happy".

Speaking about his role to TshisaLIVE, Menzi said that his return to TV came at the right time.

"This has been brewing for a very long time. I kept saying that when the time is right I would join‚ and now the time is right‚” Menzi said.

Although he is shy to spill the tea, Menzi said that he is preparing to step behind the camera to produce shows in the future.

