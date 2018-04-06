TshisaLIVE

Ntando Duma on transformation: It wasn't money that changed me

06 April 2018 - 08:56 By Jessica Levitt
Ntando says it wasn't money that changed her appearance because she is still broke.
Image: Instagram

Everybody loves a good throwback, especially when you can see a person's transformation. Just ask Ntando Duma.

The radio personality posted a picture of herself from 2011 and one of her now. Ntando has been called out before for her transformation and poked fun at the comments she has received.

"Left pic 2011: If I had said "from Orange Farm to the world" back then, with that face, they would've asked twice."

Ntando said money has got nothing to do with her change because she's still broke.

"Fast forward to 2018. And no, there's no 'Mali egezanayo' or 'you were not ugly just broke.' I am still broke so unfortunately I can't even relate."

So fam, if it wasn't money then what do you reckon she can give credit to? Beauty with age?

