Polygamist Musa's wives DON'T want wife number 5... so what now?

The tension on Uthando Nes'tembu as Musa Mseleku told his wives he's looking to marry a 5th wife, could be cut with a butter knife.

Viewers witnessed the wives stand together for the first time in a while, to collectively decline his request. MaCele, MaYeni, MaKhumalo and MaNgwabe feel like they don't have any more space or time for Musa to take wife number five.

However, Musa is convinced that he can make it work.

Twitter had a truckload of questions for Musa as they watched the intense episode on Thursday night and Musa has answered them during an interview with TshisaLIVE.

With four wives already, why do you want a fifth wife?

I am already a polygamous man. The fact that I would want to increase the number of my wives shouldn't be a shock to anybody. However, it is not for selfish or perverted reasons. I have a vision, the one I had when I began this journey, which is a lot of children and that is why I asked to take another wife.

How did you find the courage to ask your wives for such?

I always knew that it wouldn't be easy but realistically, when we consider my vision, I always knew the time would come. How will four wives give me the nation I want to have?