Uthando Nes'thembu | Musa's application for wife no. 5 is DENIED

Polygamist Musa Mseleku finally did it. He tried to suggest that the family could do with one more wife. But fam, MaCele, MaKhumalo, MaNgwabe and especially MaYeni were not having any of it!

Musa, who is the leading man on Uthando Nes'thembu, having married four wives, announced that he is ready to marry another wife because he wants an army of children.

He told his wives in a very heated meeting that he wanted more male children and a new wife could help with that.

His wives, however, were like nah.