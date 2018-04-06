TshisaLIVE

Uthando Nes'thembu | Musa's application for wife no. 5 is DENIED

06 April 2018 - 09:04 By Chrizelda Kekana
Mzansi Magic's Uthando Nes’thembu is a big hit with fans.
Polygamist Musa Mseleku finally did it. He tried to suggest that the family could do with one more wife. But fam, MaCele, MaKhumalo, MaNgwabe and especially MaYeni were not having any of it!

Musa, who is the leading man on Uthando Nes'thembu, having married four wives, announced that he is ready to marry another wife because he wants an army of children.

He told his wives in a very heated meeting that he wanted more male children and a new wife could help with that.

His wives, however, were like nah.

Musa told his wives that his need for another wife didn't imply that they didn't satisfy him. He explained that he had a vision to have a very big family and hoped his wives wouldn't jump into rejecting the idea of a fifth wive before meeting her.

Twitter was convinced that Musa already has a side chick. They also deemed his reasons for wanting another wife as  selfish and applauded the wives for denying his request.

Particularly MaYeni, who was just on fire!

This was Musa: before and after the meeting!

