Uthando Nes'thembu | Musa's application for wife no. 5 is DENIED
Polygamist Musa Mseleku finally did it. He tried to suggest that the family could do with one more wife. But fam, MaCele, MaKhumalo, MaNgwabe and especially MaYeni were not having any of it!
Musa, who is the leading man on Uthando Nes'thembu, having married four wives, announced that he is ready to marry another wife because he wants an army of children.
He told his wives in a very heated meeting that he wanted more male children and a new wife could help with that.
His wives, however, were like nah.
The Mseleku wives have spoken: There will be no wife number five! #UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/GDTnTwsdOI— Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) April 5, 2018
Musa told his wives that his need for another wife didn't imply that they didn't satisfy him. He explained that he had a vision to have a very big family and hoped his wives wouldn't jump into rejecting the idea of a fifth wive before meeting her.
Twitter was convinced that Musa already has a side chick. They also deemed his reasons for wanting another wife as selfish and applauded the wives for denying his request.
Particularly MaYeni, who was just on fire!
Who ever keeps upgrading MaYeni's software needs to stop now, gape she is not letting him breathe #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/AG1ynEO8OZ— ♛ Fat Bethsheba ♕ (@luciaralepobe) April 5, 2018
Mseleku wants 100 grandchildren but completely abandoned Sne for having a child . Wow #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/Jtloxx5sak— † (@_Thato_N) April 5, 2018
#UthandoNesthembu I need Musa's phone number I wana introduce him to my aunt she already has 8 sons... Akere he wants sons pic.twitter.com/1kJJIM2654— Kurinkitafu (@TheOtherQueenMz) April 5, 2018
Where's MaYeni....this belongs to her. pic.twitter.com/Ys1P7nGWS7
MaYeni she is Madam Speaker shame. 👏👏👏👏
What a Wow! What a difficult. pic.twitter.com/4hzmn3UL3u
MaYeni 🙌🏻🙌🏻👌🏼👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 you said it girl, he heard! #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/NqysXZHPeg— Shalom Masola (@katlegoshalom) April 5, 2018
Since MaYeni stopped playing candy crush, she is a fire cracker.. putting Musa on his place🤣🤣🤣 #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/fRBSeLrZqJ— Tumie (@Nandyie_SA) March 29, 2018
I suspect the sidechick is pregnant and its a boy #UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/e3NRoA2sAq— qweenie (@queenlangelihle) April 5, 2018
This was Musa: before and after the meeting!
How Musa started the Family meeting vs How it ended: #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/tecxpResng— Based on true events (@sauletp16) April 5, 2018