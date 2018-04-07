TshisaLIVE

Black Panther to be screened in Saudi Arabia‚ ending a 35-year cinema ban

Black Panther is all about breaking records and this time the flick is bringing film to Saudi Arabia‚ destroying a 35-year cinema ban.

07 April 2018 - 10:25 By Jessica Levitt
Chadwick Boseman as king of Wakanda in 'Black Panther'.
Chadwick Boseman as king of Wakanda in 'Black Panther'.
Image: Marvel Studios 2018

Italia Film‚ Disney's Middle East distribution partner‚ has confirmed it will be releasing the Marvel flick in a Riyadh movie house on April 18.

This will make it the first screening of a film in a movie theatre since the early 1980s.

A removal of the ban was announced in December by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salam and Black Panther will be getting the first chance to be screened.

The Riyadh movie house has more than 600 seats‚ an orchestra and balcony levels. At least 40 more cinemas are expected to be built in Saudi by 2030.

They just keep winning‚ ne!

#WakandaForever

 

Most read

  1. What on earth is going on with Muvhango? TshisaLIVE
  2. Zoleka Mandela shares last photos of Winnie attending church in Soweto TshisaLIVE
  3. Guap politics | So who is actually worth more money in the industry? TshisaLIVE
  4. Nomzamo Mbatha on graduating: I wore a face of failure for a long time TshisaLIVE
  5. Oh snap! Twitter thinks Maps is about to pop the question TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Zuma’s case postponed to June 8
How it unfolded: Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data saga
X