TshisaLIVE

J’Something to his wifey: I promise to hold you in the palm of my hand

07 April 2018 - 10:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
J'Something and Coco are #couplegoals.
Image: Via Instagram

Even though J'Something has tried to keep his romance away from the spotlight, he can't hide how his wife, Coco rules his heart. 

Every now and then, the Mi Casa frontman gives fans a glimpse into their love life, and it makes our heart skips every time. 

J recently gushed over his missus letting his 187,000 strong followers know that Coco is a blessing in his life. 

"Being loved by you is such a blessing. Loving you is such a pleasure. May God protect our union ... promise to hold you in the palm of my hand everywhere I go." 

*cues Drake's God's Plan*
