Simz Ngema thanks her besties for helping her stand again

Even though the past seven months have been incredibly difficult for Simz Ngema, she has slowly picked up the pieces of her life.

Simz' husband and actor, Dumi Masilela was shot and killed during a botched hijacking in Tembisa in August last year.

Dumi is undoubtedly the love of Simz' life, and moving on without him was probably one of the difficult things she's had to endure.

Thankfully, Simz has had a strong support system around her and that coupled with her inner-strength she's slowly been learning to take things one step at a time.

The actress recently spent time with a bunch of her friends enjoying some downtime at the ocean.

And, she expressed how grateful she was that her friends taught her "to live again".