SNAPS | Cassper finally gives us a full view of his mansion

Damn fam, that Top 8 richest in SA 2018 that got tongues wagging is definitely fake, because Cassper's crib is definitely worth more than a few millions.

Look we already knew that Cass owns two Bentleys worth R3.7- million each and an impressive Rolex collection, so it was already questionable when the list placed him at number 8 with a net worth of just R10-million.

But just in case you doubted that Cassper's got the guap, he's here with receipts.

The rapper gave fans a full view of his flashy crib.

And, its levels mchana!