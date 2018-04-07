SNAPS | Cassper finally gives us a full view of his mansion
Damn fam, that Top 8 richest in SA 2018 that got tongues wagging is definitely fake, because Cassper's crib is definitely worth more than a few millions.
Look we already knew that Cass owns two Bentleys worth R3.7- million each and an impressive Rolex collection, so it was already questionable when the list placed him at number 8 with a net worth of just R10-million.
But just in case you doubted that Cassper's got the guap, he's here with receipts.
The rapper gave fans a full view of his flashy crib.
And, its levels mchana!
How many bedrooms does this place have?
This garden looks more like an event venue. Cass can we host our next function there?
Look at the size of this lounger...the entire extended fam from Durbs can fit on this!
Us too fam! We're just out here re-evaluating our lives.