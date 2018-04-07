They gonna say Nadia stole her flow from Cardi B – Cassper

She may be compared to the biggest female rappers in the world but Cassper has warned people to not even come with their nonsense about Nadia jacking Cardi B's flows.

Nadia's boss at Family Tree was peeping Cardi's latest single Be Careful when he told his fans that Nadia had the same flow on one of her songs and predicted a riot.

"Nadia has (a) song with the exact same flow. (It's) crazy because they are going to say she stole it from Cardi."