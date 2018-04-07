TshisaLIVE

They gonna say Nadia stole her flow from Cardi B – Cassper

07 April 2018 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Cassper says Nadia has the same flows as Cardi B.
Image: Via Nadia's Instagram

She may be compared to the biggest female rappers in the world but Cassper has warned people to not even come with their nonsense about Nadia jacking Cardi B's flows.

Nadia's boss at Family Tree was peeping Cardi's latest single Be Careful when he told his fans that Nadia had the same flow on one of her songs and predicted a riot.

"Nadia has (a) song with the exact same flow. (It's) crazy because they are going to say she stole it from Cardi."

Fans were left confused by the claim and asked him to please bring pictures and receipts to prove that Nadia did it first. Some even suggested he was blowing hot air like a balloon and was probably still in studio making the song.

Others were still convinced that Cass stole Offset's flows on his latest single and let him know that he "wasn't getting off that easy".

