They gonna say Nadia stole her flow from Cardi B – Cassper
She may be compared to the biggest female rappers in the world but Cassper has warned people to not even come with their nonsense about Nadia jacking Cardi B's flows.
Nadia's boss at Family Tree was peeping Cardi's latest single Be Careful when he told his fans that Nadia had the same flow on one of her songs and predicted a riot.
"Nadia has (a) song with the exact same flow. (It's) crazy because they are going to say she stole it from Cardi."
Fans were left confused by the claim and asked him to please bring pictures and receipts to prove that Nadia did it first. Some even suggested he was blowing hot air like a balloon and was probably still in studio making the song.
did you really have to point it out?— TheRealTrey (@trey_menace) March 31, 2018
or is @Nadia_nakai in the studio recording that track? pic.twitter.com/ulIVjIxPDs
Lol you just trying to tell us that she did stole it from cardiB😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6fEt5jQzR3— MDUDUZI ELFAS TWELEB (@HletaMduduzi) March 31, 2018
What is @CassperNyovest it to justify? pic.twitter.com/FbvWEQTj2O— VG DA DJ (@Vuyani00329274) March 30, 2018
Others were still convinced that Cass stole Offset's flows on his latest single and let him know that he "wasn't getting off that easy".
I'm leaving SA with Cass everything ke biting...... NADIA STOP ADOPTING CASS'S lifestyle of biting on people ish 👐 pic.twitter.com/zdVuY7aame— IG : Pan Raas (@BENGY_BmO) March 30, 2018
She stole it just like you with #Ksazobalit 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Sk6crpf6nI— Daniel (@Mofokeng_Sk) March 31, 2018
You might aswell be the Cardi & Offset yala emzansi pic.twitter.com/hGf3YFju27— Kasinova🔥🔥 (@2betainment) March 30, 2018