WATCH | Cassper Nyovest slows down Ksazoba Lit for his fans
So what exactly does Cassper Nyovest say in his song Ksazobalit?
We know that South Africans mostly don't need lyrics to sing any song. We make it up as we go but it seems that is slowly changing.
While there has been mixed reaction to Cassper's latest music offering, there has been a bigger issue at hand for most Tsibipians who asked the rapper to help them with the lyrics because they couldn't understand.
Thanks to Tsibipians asking Cassper to break down his song so we can hear more clearly what he is saying, we will finally know what we've been singing/rapping along to.
Cassper obliged and here are his verses:
Verse 2 Y’all have been askin for the lyrics for #Ksazobalit . I slowed it down a bit for y’all. This should help a Lil pic.twitter.com/cMJNnCGE17— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) April 3, 2018
Next thing, his female Tsibipians had turned the vids into thirst traps!
you're beautiful. 😍— Heeee bathong baby (@AccordingToLogi) April 3, 2018
What that tongue do? pic.twitter.com/QF9RGOlCRM
Cassper just laughed it off though but not before letting his female admirer's know he (and his tongue) are exclusive...
Hahaha... Y’all are soo thirsty here on twitter... I even stopped with the half naked pics but y’all always find something. Ai... Since you asked , that tongue can do wonders... it’s very exclusive doe so hade(sorry). https://t.co/HQSe33NqGI— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) April 3, 2018