WATCH | Cassper Nyovest slows down Ksazoba Lit for his fans

07 April 2018 - 12:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Cassper Nyovest wanted to help his fans understand his lyrics in his latest track.
Image: Via Instagram/Instagram

So what exactly does Cassper Nyovest say in his song Ksazobalit?

We know that South Africans mostly don't need lyrics to sing any song. We make it up as we go but it seems that is slowly changing. 

While there has been mixed reaction to Cassper's latest music offering, there has been a bigger issue at hand for most Tsibipians who asked the rapper to help them with the lyrics because they couldn't understand.

Thanks to Tsibipians asking Cassper to break down his song so we can  hear more clearly what he is saying, we will finally know what we've been singing/rapping along to.

Cassper obliged and here are his verses:

Next thing, his female Tsibipians had turned the vids into thirst traps!

Cassper just laughed it off though but not before letting his female admirer's know he (and his tongue) are exclusive...  

Interesting choice of words for the rapper... exclusive to who? or what?

