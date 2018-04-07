WATCH | Cassper Nyovest slows down Ksazoba Lit for his fans

So what exactly does Cassper Nyovest say in his song Ksazobalit?

We know that South Africans mostly don't need lyrics to sing any song. We make it up as we go but it seems that is slowly changing.

While there has been mixed reaction to Cassper's latest music offering, there has been a bigger issue at hand for most Tsibipians who asked the rapper to help them with the lyrics because they couldn't understand.

Thanks to Tsibipians asking Cassper to break down his song so we can hear more clearly what he is saying, we will finally know what we've been singing/rapping along to.

Cassper obliged and here are his verses: