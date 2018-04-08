TshisaLIVE

Maps gushes over Nomzamo: I am so proud of you

08 April 2018 - 09:00 By Jessica Levitt
Nomzamo Mbatha and Maps Maponyane are couple goals.
Image: Via Twitter/Maps Maponyane

Just a few days after graduating from UCT with a degree in accounting, Nomzamo Mbatha's buddy, Maps Maponyane, has applauded his buddy for having the courage to go back and finish what she started.

Nomzamo spoke about her decision to continue with her studies and said she always felt like there was a cloud hanging over her head as she had started something but not complete it.

She gave Mzansi chills as she posted a video of herself at her graduation.

Her "buddy," Maps, was in the audience and later posted a tribute to Nomzamo on social media.

"Nomzamo - 'The One Who Perseveres' - A name that couldn't be more aptly given to you. Evidence that with resilience and courage, you will overcome. And my goodness have you overcome with absolute strength and grace! Now look, you're a graduate."

He said he was proud of her and what she had achieved. 

Us too, Maps. Us too.

