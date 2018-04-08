Maps gushes over Nomzamo: I am so proud of you
Just a few days after graduating from UCT with a degree in accounting, Nomzamo Mbatha's buddy, Maps Maponyane, has applauded his buddy for having the courage to go back and finish what she started.
Nomzamo spoke about her decision to continue with her studies and said she always felt like there was a cloud hanging over her head as she had started something but not complete it.
She gave Mzansi chills as she posted a video of herself at her graduation.
This was your dream... . You fought for the marginalized, and was immensely instrumental in the defeat of the brutal apartheid regime. Your resilience ensured that today, we, your children could walk on a graduation stage built off the backs of our fallen people... we assure you that we receive the BATON, kwaye SOZE iwe ✊🏾 . ENKOSI MAMA... ENKOSI Nkondekazi... . Lala ngothando, Nomzamo Zanyiwe uNobandla wabaThembu #LongLiveWinnieMandela #AMANDLA ✊🏾 .
Her "buddy," Maps, was in the audience and later posted a tribute to Nomzamo on social media.
"Nomzamo - 'The One Who Perseveres' - A name that couldn't be more aptly given to you. Evidence that with resilience and courage, you will overcome. And my goodness have you overcome with absolute strength and grace! Now look, you're a graduate."
He said he was proud of her and what she had achieved.
Us too, Maps. Us too.
Nomzamo - 'The One Who Perseveres' - A name that couldn't be more aptly given to you, Evidence that with Resilience and Courage, you will Overcome. And my goodness have you overcome with absolute strength and grace! Now look, you're a graduate🙌🏾 Congratulations Buddy! I'm so proud of you for going back and finishing what you started after all this time - That in itself speaks to your tenacity, drive and sense of purpose. Keep inspiring in all that you do. We're ALL Proud of You!🙏🏾🎓 #WCW #AppreciationPost #YouDidIt #Graduation #MaShandu #Babushka #UCTGrad2018