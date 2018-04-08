TshisaLIVE

Phumeza Mdabe labels her man as her 'strength'

08 April 2018 - 10:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Phumeza and Shota Mdabe are couple goals.
Image: Via Instagram

Celebrity couple Mnqobi 'Shota' and Phumeza Mdabe have been together for more than a decade, but are closer than ever. 

The couple who are usually guarded when it comes to their private life, occasionally give fans a glimpse into their romance. 

And, when they do we're all here taking notes. 

Phumeza shared a picture of her and Shota from 2008, and proudly declared that he is her rock. 

"2008... still today, you are my stregnth when I don't have any." 

