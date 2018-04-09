Abomama already has Twitter hooked, here are 5 reasons why
Sunday night saw the debut of new drama Abomama Bomthandazo and Twitter is already hooked.
The drama, which is centered around a religious group of women in Soweto, was produced by Parental Advisory Production and promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.
The story sees five religious women finding themselves in the middle of a money-laundering scheme.
While Sunday was only the first episode, the drama promises to be a winner with most viewers already setting reminders for next week.
Here are the reasons why:
Lit cast!
The cast is flames. What else could one possibly get after putting acting greats such as Nokuthula Ledwaba, Joyce Skefu, Kenneth Nkosi, Masechaba Mtolo and Jerry Phele among others, except fire?
The addition of people like Khanyi Mbau and newcomer Unathi Guma also means that Mzansi will get to see blossoming talent.
Money is very powerful; don't play yourself. #AbomamaMzansi #TrapaDrive pic.twitter.com/EA816RKg6E— Selfie King (@Abel_Seloane) April 8, 2018
Great time slot.
Sunday night slots on Mzansi Magic are heavenly spots for television programs. This, because it has become some sort of Sunday "culture" to enjoy watching shows as a nation. As soon as Date My Family begins, there's no standing up until at least 9pm.
So this slot is perfect for a captivating drama.
#AbomamaMzansi— Thobile (@thobs10) April 8, 2018
Ok now this is good!!!! I can't wait for next Sunday! Finally we have something to look forward to! Felt like I was watching a movie pic.twitter.com/hwScdgXVfq
Relatable drama.
You can already tell that they'll be major drama just by the name of the drama. Church women? All you need to do is reflect on your own church then you'll realise that there is guaranteed drama where you put a group of women, in church uniform and scandal involving money.
It's drama that has always been there waiting to be put on TV, and now we have it.
Watch each of them go hunt down and dig out that money 😂😂😂... Sekgotsi se fela nou🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #AbomamaMzansi pic.twitter.com/Psc5xbKuwv— LebzaH2O (@_LebzaH2O) April 8, 2018
So much power in women in uniform!
First of all, there's something incredibly dignified and equally sexy about a woman in uniform. Now just imagine how beautiful watching these mamas every Sunday will be?
This, may also be a source of controversy for the drama as women's church uniform is one of the things that most churches "don't play with" and if they deem the drama disrespectful to the uniform, it may cause some more drama.
Time will tell.
You can bet the Bible quotes and scriptures are going to be lit!
Before The Queen's TGOM was famous for quoting scriptures, there was Maletsatsi and best believe she doesn't play when it comes to her scriptures.
This tweet (below) sums her up perfectly!
You can't have bomme ba seaparo and not have Joyce Skefu as part of the cast 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 She basically co-wrote the Bible with the disciples #AbomamaMzansi pic.twitter.com/BnDetbG72F— LebzaH2O (@_LebzaH2O) April 8, 2018
This drama already has all the right ingredients.
It is already a winner on Twitter. Memes don't lie fam!
Abomama Bomthandazo my foot they even want to know where the money is hidden 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂#abomamamzansi pic.twitter.com/yW1LRtpOS1— KKAY 🇿🇦🌈🌈🇿🇦 (@Koketjo_phat) April 8, 2018
This drama its another mzansi magic hit 🔥🔥🔥 keep doing us like this we like it #abomamamzansi pic.twitter.com/PNMSZyNuee— Ndivhu M Photography🇿🇦 (@Ndivhu_M_) April 8, 2018