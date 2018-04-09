Abomama already has Twitter hooked, here are 5 reasons why

Sunday night saw the debut of new drama Abomama Bomthandazo and Twitter is already hooked.

The drama, which is centered around a religious group of women in Soweto, was produced by Parental Advisory Production and promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

The story sees five religious women finding themselves in the middle of a money-laundering scheme.

While Sunday was only the first episode, the drama promises to be a winner with most viewers already setting reminders for next week.

Here are the reasons why: