Casanova vs Swagganova| K.O talks swagger, pick up lines & love

K.O ain't a man of too many words when he's not spitting bars but the rapper shared that he's a man in love despite his lack of pick up line skills and is keeping his happiness to himself.

The rapper had the whole of Mzansi wondering who inspired his love-themed song Pretty Young Thang when it came out with lyrics like:

"Been in the market for a minute

You, kunini Ngigudlala high and low

I tour cities and amalokshini

Ngilokh’ ngibusy looking for some real love".

Even though speculation has been rife that K.O made the track for a special lady, he's avoided the questions. Until now that is.

During an interview with TshisLIVE, K.O admitted that he's off the market.

"Yes, I am in love," he said, but he was not willing to divulge more details of his personal life.

All K.O was willing to give us was that he was in a happy space.

He also insisted that nobody uses pick up lines anymore when we asked how he captured his lady's attention.

"Uhm, do people still use those? I don't think people use those..."

The rapper also took the moment to explain the thinking behind his latest single Swagganova, which suspiciously rhymes with casanova...