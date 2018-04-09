Casanova vs Swagganova| K.O talks swagger, pick up lines & love
K.O ain't a man of too many words when he's not spitting bars but the rapper shared that he's a man in love despite his lack of pick up line skills and is keeping his happiness to himself.
The rapper had the whole of Mzansi wondering who inspired his love-themed song Pretty Young Thang when it came out with lyrics like:
"Been in the market for a minute
You, kunini Ngigudlala high and low
I tour cities and amalokshini
Ngilokh’ ngibusy looking for some real love".
Even though speculation has been rife that K.O made the track for a special lady, he's avoided the questions. Until now that is.
During an interview with TshisLIVE, K.O admitted that he's off the market.
"Yes, I am in love," he said, but he was not willing to divulge more details of his personal life.
All K.O was willing to give us was that he was in a happy space.
He also insisted that nobody uses pick up lines anymore when we asked how he captured his lady's attention.
"Uhm, do people still use those? I don't think people use those..."
The rapper also took the moment to explain the thinking behind his latest single Swagganova, which suspiciously rhymes with casanova...
The rapper explained that it was just an innocent play of words and that if anything, he could only relate with the confidence of a casanova but at heart was a swagganova.
"The title is a play on the word casanova. Any super confident and even arrogant person, will call themselves a casanova. So, I don't think I am a casanova. I am confident but not in that way. But I believe my fashion sense and style and being one of the people that have afforded to set trends in both fashion and music. This title Swaggernova borrows the confidence but applies it differently."
He explained that Swagganova was a song about his swag and that he would showcase the concept in a music video.
"The concept behind the song and the music video, will show that I have a particular taste for certain things. Whether it be success or fashion or boys toys, both in the suburbs and in the township. Which is parallel with my reality because I come from the township and I still go back there but I am also part of the young people in suburbs trying to succeed and take care of our families."
The video will be available on Friday, April 13.
Here's a scene from his upcoming video. Looks interesting!