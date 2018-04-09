TshisaLIVE

Halala! Mama Esther Mahlangu to be Dr Esther Mahlangu from now on

Esther Mahlangu to be conferred with an honourary doctorate by the University of Johannesburg on Monday.

09 April 2018 - 12:52 By Chrizelda Kekana
Esther Mahlangu is a world renowned artist from Mzansi.
If there is ever a question of how an embodiment of passion looks, then the answer is world renowned artist Esther Mahlangu and her being conferred with an honourary doctorate by UJ is well-deserved and so fitting.

It's graduation season in SA and Mzansi was super excited to hear that UJ would honour Mam' Esther with an honourary doctorate on Monday April 9.

The UJ  has decided to honour Mam' Esther for "her legacy as a cultural entrepreneur & educator, skillfully negotiating local and global worlds".

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa also took to his Twitter to congratulate the internationally celebrated artist.

In case you are part of the 2000s squad or have simply been living under a rock, here are three visual representations of the times Mam' Esther did the most with her artistic talent on global stages:

When she made beemer famous.

That time when John Legend was blessed to work with her.

When she inspired a young artist's mural in New York.

UJ will live stream her capping on their YouTube page.

All we can say is, this doctorate has been long overdue and halala to Mam' Esther.

