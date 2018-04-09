Halala! Mama Esther Mahlangu to be Dr Esther Mahlangu from now on

If there is ever a question of how an embodiment of passion looks, then the answer is world renowned artist Esther Mahlangu and her being conferred with an honourary doctorate by UJ is well-deserved and so fitting.

It's graduation season in SA and Mzansi was super excited to hear that UJ would honour Mam' Esther with an honourary doctorate on Monday April 9.

The UJ has decided to honour Mam' Esther for "her legacy as a cultural entrepreneur & educator, skillfully negotiating local and global worlds".