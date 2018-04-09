Nadia’s album was weak so I asked her to start again, says Cassper

Cassper has spilt the tea on why we've been waiting for what seems like a lifetime and a day for his Family Tree artists to drop albums.

The label's biggest musos, including Nadia Nakai and Tshego, have been there for over two years and only have a few singles to show for their efforts, leading to some fans wondering if papa Cass was neglecting his artists.

When one fan dropped a mini-Twitter essay on the artists not dropping music, Cassper sat them down to give them the juice.