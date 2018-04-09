TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Nomzamo's musical tribute to Ma Winnie will give you goosies

Nomzamo Mbatha's rendition of

09 April 2018 - 14:10 By Karishma Thakurdin
Nomzamo Mbatha paid powerful tribute to Ma Winnie.
Image: Via Instagram

Nomzamo Mbatha joined hundreds of mourners at Bassline in Johannesburg on Friday night for one of the many memorials being held across the country in honour of Ma Winnie Mandela. 

It was an evening of moving tributes as people gathered to celebrate the mother of the nation's life. 

Nomzamo struggled to fight back tears as she sang one of Ma Winnie's favourite struggle songs. 

"One of her favourite struggle songs... My heart is full... No TV moments here.
Had to exit the stage before I broke into tears." 

Ma Winnie will be given an official state funeral on April 14 at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg. 

X