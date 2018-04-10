AKA calls Cassper 'blessed' & says he's totes over beef talk

Despite both Cassper Nyovest and AKA attempting to (kinda) distance themselves from their beef, as far as Twitter is concerned the beef is still very much alive but AKA is tired of it.

AKA took to his Twitter to explain that he is totes over the beef between him and Cassper.

The rapper's explanation came after a follower prompted him to respond to comments Cassper made about their feud during a radio interview.

AKA said that at the moment he had no problems with anyone.

The Baddest hitmaker said he considered himself blessed and Cassper blessed as well. He encouraged people to "grow the fu*k up" and get over it.